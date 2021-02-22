Here’s Some Official Pokémon Toys You Gotta Catch for the 25th Anniversary

February 27, 2021, marks the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, and I honestly can’t wrap my head around it. Pokémon feels like one of those franchises that’s been a staple in my life, whether it was me taking part in the fandom (I still have that 2.B.A. Master CD somewhere) or noticing a Pikachu towel or blanket in a department store. It feels older than me, in a way, like it’s always been here, and will continue to be here for many years to come.

So what better way to celebrate with toys!

Jazwares has worked with us to put together a list of some officially licensed Pokémon toys they have for everyone who’s trying to be the best, like no one ever was. All of the toys are available right MEOWTH with the exception of this adorable Pikachu who’s ready to celebrate! You can preorder him, though, exclusively through GameStop, and he’ll be released from his Pokéball on March 4th!

You can check out the Jazwares page here, or head over to Wicked Cool Toys (a Jazwares company) to see an entire collection of PokéPicks and where you can purchase them. You’ll also be able to see if there are any variants available for each product, after all, there’s been 150 or more to see for quite some time now.

In the spirit of it being the 25th anniversary this week, here are 24 more toys the company has to offer to go alongside that Partychu you can preorder. There’s a variety of classic starters (to the newer generations), to plushies that flop around like fish out of water (I’m not kidding when I say that).

These Perfectly Loveable Galar Region Starters

This Good Chunk Gengar

This Too Cool for School Greninja

This Multi-Pack Is Ready To Start Somethin’

This Puffin’ Mad Jigglypuff (Poor Sobble)

Block-a-chu!

Plush-a-Ball, GO!

This Good Boy Raichu

This 4-pack of PokéPlush

This Winky-Face Bulbasaur and Smug Pikachu!

Mewtwo. That’s it. Send Tweet.

This Multi-Pack Has Togepi That’s All That Matters!

Put Some Respect On Ash Ketchum’s Name

Of Course Charizard Is Battle Ready

This Clip-On Popplio UwU

CHARMANDER CHAAAAAR (With Flame Action)

This Multi-Pack Has Rowlet That’s All That Matters!

My Partner Pikachu!

This Magikarp With Flopping Action???

This Carry Case Playset

My Partner Eevee!

The Chunkiest Chunk Snorlax With Snooze Action

This Clip N’ Go Poké Belt

You Can LAUNCH ROWLET!!!

In just a few more days it’ll officially be the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. Which of these are you adding to your collection? Is anything already sitting on your shelf? More importantly, is it actually possible to ever catch em’ all?

