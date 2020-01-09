Pokémon Sword/Shield Getting Two Story Expansions, Adding Over 200 Existing Pokémon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pokémon developer Game Freak announced during Pokémon Direct earlier this morning that instead of getting a whole new version of the game, they’re going the downloadable content route and releasing a Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass DLC, which will allow players to explore new stories in the Galar region using their existing game saves and Pokémon party. Oh, and there will also be over 200 existing Pokémon added to the games.

As someone currently playing Shield as we speak, I’m really excited about this news. While it can be frustrating to see how much stuff in video games is reliant upon DLC, especially when it comes to things that would just make the game work better, I think allowing players to have more expansive gameplay without needing to buy a whole third game is really important.

According to reporting from Kotaku, The Isle of Armor will be released in June 2020, with Crown Tundra following it later, in Fall 2020, which will allow people to decide to get both in a bundle during the holidays, or play them as they come out. Right now, we know that The Isle of Armor will include new content like clothes, rivals, and Pokémon that were not initially available in Galar region, including a new legendary Pokémon named Kubfu.

Starter Pokémon will be able to Gigantamax, and it looks like there will be new Gigantamax forms of evolved Generation 1 starters Venusaur and Blastoise. So, y’all can stop being mad at Charizard for being the only one initially included.

The Crown Tundra, as its name implies, takes place in a more frozen environment (shoutout to Elsa) and will apparently focus on exploration. It will also comes with a legendary Pokémon, Calyrex, and players will be able to explore Pokémon dens with other players.

Each expansion will cost $29.99, cheaper than a whole new game would cost, and can be purchased from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

I know that there were some complaints that the Pokémon game series has not evolved much as a series, but I think all the gradual changes have allowed the brand to say strong, but also make improvements in the gameplay. It’s nice to be able to buy a Pokémon game and know how everything works, while being able to enjoy all the little changes. The fact that you can now access your boxes whenever you want, do some more interactive stuff with your Pokémon, and also send them on jobs where they can get experience and happiness without needing to be in your party is awesome.

While I take my time with Shield, I’m excited to know that when I’m done, I’ll be able to visit The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra without needing to buy an entirely new game. Plus, I’m really attached to the character I’ve designed, and I don’t want to change.

What do you think fellow Pokémon game players? Does this trailer make you excited to play more Pokémon? How much do you love your party on Sword/Shield?

