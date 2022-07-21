To kick things off for SDCC this year, plush toy company Squishmallows tweeted at Pokémon asking if they would be up for meeting with them.

This may have sounded like a “shoot your shot” moment, but the tweet came with an electrifying silhouette that made Pokémon respond with a resounding “pika-pi,” or rather, “got room in your booth?”

The answer? Yes, they do, as revealed by Aaron Margolin, the Pokémon brand manager over at Jazwares.

As someone who routinely spends her money on Squishmallows (because they had a SHARK with GOGGLES), I’m pretty much locked into whatever they announce. However, now that I finally understand the appeal of Pokémon after playing over 100 hours of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, I suddenly find myself wanting hundreds of Poké-plush to squish. Don’t get me wrong, I already liked Pokémon thanks to the anime, but now that I’m playing it? This collaboration is all I’m gonna be talking about for a while – and with a franchise like Pokémon, there truly is an ongoing library of plush that can be made.

So here’s my wishlist, which I’m capping at ten Pokémon, but know that I truly want an entire room full of these critters. Also, know that this is the hardest list I’ve ever written in my entire existence.

Eevee

And the Eeveelutions, of course, but I figure we gotta start somewhere, right? Eevee just seems like an obvious choice based on popularity and all-around cuteness. Not much to say, Eevee’s just meant to be squished.

Bulbasaur

I honestly waffled between all the OG starters (note: there was a lot of waffling with this list), but I feel like Bulbasaur would make a really great chonky friend that would also have an extra squishable part with that plant bulb.

Growlithe

I just wanna squish a fire puppy. I have no more notes to add here.

Rowlet

The round birb is practically a Squishmallow already. I can honestly see Rowlet being released in a pretty early wave (not this first one, but one that isn’t too far off from the initial one).

Oshawatt

Maybe I’m being biased because this was my starter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus but also? It’s a sea otter WITH FRECKLES!

Buneary

Honestly, I almost picked Lopunny because I love the design (and love using Lopunny in battle), but with Squishmallows being chonky babies I think Buneary (the Pokémon that evolves into Lopunny) would make more sense. I’d absolutely adore a shiny Buneary for this because it’d be pink!

Wigglytuff

Like Rowlet, I’m assuming the Jiggly line of Pokémon Squishmallows is coming. That being said, I have a soft spot for Jigglypuff’s evolution, Wigglytuff (it’s the ears, I like the pointy ears).

Gastrodon

My most biased choice on the entire list! While Oshawatt was my first starter, Gastrodon became the Pokémon I powered up the fastest in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the one I never took off my team. I can’t really explain where the attachment came from, I just loved using Gastrodon in battle so I really want to squish one.

Bidoof

Much like Growlithe, I don’t have much to add here. Bidoof is just a cute lump of a Pokémon with a name I love to say.

Spheal

Did I giggle like a child when I first saw a round seal rolling around on the beach? Yes, yes I did, now I need to be able to snuggle one.

Piplup

It’s a penguin. I… yeah, it’s a penguin, that’s it. Oh! No, that’s not it, because I’ll take its evolved form, Empoleon, too, please and thank you.

Honorable newcomer mention: Lechonk

It’ll probably be a while before we get any new Pokémon like the ones revealed for Scarlet and Violet, but when they start rolling those out, I’m gonna need a pig.

