‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ DLC: Get Your Team Battle-Ready for ‘The Indigo Disk’

Did you enjoy exploring the mountainous region of Kitakami in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s first DLC release? Get ready for even more adventuring—and way more battling—when the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, The Indigo Disk, releases later this year.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero sees you, the newly minted Paldea Champion, going on a class trip to explore mysterious folklore tales, discover new Pokémon, and become an exchange student. In Part 1, The Teal Mask, trainers had the chance to expand their Pokédex’s database with well over 200 familiar favorites and brand-new Pokémon. Hopefully, you’ve all managed to create a powerful new team because you’ll need it where you’re headed next.

Part 2 of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, The Indigo Disk, will whisk students off to the Blueberry Academy, a prestigious school that specializes in double battles. The Blueberry Academy will provide plenty of new environments for you to explore, as the underwater school houses four distinct biomes. These four biomes will give trainers the chance to catch over 200 Pokémon previously unavailable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s main story. Go to the beach, head to the mountains, freeze in the tundra, and relax in a grassy field as you try to complete your Pokédex once again.

In an interesting turn of events, all starter Pokémon from previous generations will be available in The Indigo Disk. So whether your favorite was Bulbasaur, Cyndaquil, Mudkip, Turtwig, Tepig, Froakie, Rowlett, Scorbunny, or any other, you’ll be able to find them all. If you were so inclined, you could even create a team composed entirely of starter Pokémon. Wasn’t that always the dream?

When will The Indigo Disk release?

The Indigo Disk is set for release on December 14. Hopefully, you’ll have plenty of time to play during the holidays. There’s loads of battling fun on the way, as every single Trainer you’ll encounter will send out two Pokémon at once. Make sure you’ve got your type match-ups down to a tee, and you’ll soon dominate the school. But be careful—Blueberry Academy’s Elite Four mean business. Hopefully, the challenge will be worth it.

Trainers can also expect to encounter four new Pokémon. The first is Terapagos, The Indigo Disk‘s mascot, a Pokémon with connections to the Terastal phenomenon. Next is Archaludon, a new evolution of Duraludon. Finally, The Indigo Disk will introduce two new Paradox Pokémon: Iron Crown, based on Cobalion, in Pokémon Violet, and Raging Bolt, based on Raikou, in Pokémon Scarlet.

Get ready to become the fearsome Trainer you were always meant to be!

