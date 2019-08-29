Please, Warner Bros., Don’t Force an IT Chapter Three

IT Chapter Two is on track to make as much money as its predecessor did, which could make it one of the most lucrative horror franchises of all time. Unfortunately, unlike other horror franchises, IT has a definite conclusion. Stephen King only wrote one book centered on the town of Derry, Maine and the Losers Club, after all, and producer Barbara Muschietti confirmed that “The book, as it is, is done” when speaking with io9 about Chapter Two.

**Mild spoilers for the book and IT Chapter Two to follow.**

However, director Andy Muschietti did say that “There is a whole mythology to the book, though.” He continued, “Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.” And it’s true: in the novel, Pennywise has been on Earth for a long time. He’s been cycling through Derry every 27 years for a while, with no one stopping him or even realizing what he’s up to.

It’s very important to note that Muschietti also said, “It’s always exciting to think of eventually exploring this mythology. It’s very exciting. But, for now, there’s nothing on the table.” Muschietti talking about the mythology does not mean that Warner Bros. is already plotting an IT Chapter Three, and with good reason. There is absolutely no reason to keep the IT story going once the second film is released.

Sure, a Pennywise prequel would be interesting, I guess. But we don’t need to over-explain every villain. Pennywise works because It’s weird and strange, and we don’t quite know what’s going on with It. To do a prequel driving home exactly what Pennywise has been up to besides eating children would weaken the character. While the novel details a few brutal incidents from the past, there isn’t enough material to feasibly bring a good movie together.

There’s also the fact that IT is not about Pennywise. It is not a slasher movie villain who works well with whatever crowd of disposable teens gets cast. IT is about the Losers Club, and that material comes to an end in Chapter Two, according to Barbara Muschietti’s comment about the book being done. Without the Losers, the entire charm of the story is lost. Pennywise can’t hold the narrative up alone without the Losers Club.

Overall, there’s no real reason for a prequel or any sort of Pennywise spinoff. It would cheapen the narrative of the first two films, and there just isn’t enough material there to justify it. For once, let a series die a natural death, when it’s supposed to end, rather than dragging it out when there just isn’t the material to justify it.

