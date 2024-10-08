With the Y2K aesthetic trending everywhere, you’ve probably been anticipating a Bratz collaboration with other makeup brands. Colourpop Cosmetics finally picked up on our unspoken desire and teamed up with Bratz for a limited-edition makeup collection.

Recommended Videos

Titled “Girls Nite Out,” this Colourpop x Bratz collection is all about Y2K glam. As the name of the collection suggests, expect colors that are perfect for night outs with your fellow it-girls. The collection is releasing on Oct. 10, 2024, exclusively on Colourpop’s website.

The wait won’t be long, but a first glance into the collection makes me want to skip to Thursday. The Stranger Things collaboration came out before this, and your wallet is probably tired. Unfortunately, your wallet can’t rest yet—the Bratz collection is going to take your card, too. Colourpop x Bratz isn’t a collab we saw coming, but it’s a perfect way to extend brat girl summer. It’s not just a trend—brat is forever.

A first look into Bratz x Colourpop

For just $124, you can get the full Girls Nite Out Colourpop Collection. The full kit consists of one Girls Nite Out Palette, four Giving Bratz Vibes Lippie Kits, two Glitterally Obsessed Glitter Gels, two BFF Liquid Liners, one So Juicy Plumping Gloss, and Individual Hair & face Crystals. You can also get these items individually, but the set is such a steal.

“Giving Bratz Vibes“ Lippie Kits are inspired by Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha. These lip kits contain one lip pencil and one pearlescent lipstick each, color-matched to the Bratz character they’re named after. Of course, could we even talk about a Bratz-inspired makeup collection without the doll’s signature plump lips? You can get your favorite doll’s pout with the So Juicy Plumping Gloss. It’s perfect for everyday wear, especially if you’re not a big fan of lipstick or lip liners.

Aside from the wonderful lip kits, the Girls Nite Out Palette is the perfect glam eyeshadow palette. It’s probably the glam palette of your four-year-old self’s dreams. Featuring mauve, black, and glitter shades, this eyeshadow palette is also inspired by your four favorite Bratz dolls.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy