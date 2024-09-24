‘Friends don’t lie’: This ColourPop ‘Stranger Things’ collab rules

As a sucker for all things retro, I only wish the Stranger Things x ColourPop had happened sooner. I haven’t even swatched the products yet, but the packaging is already drawing my credit card out of my wallet.

If you’re trying to save money, now is a good time to close the tab and look away. You don’t need to know when the graphic liners and chrome shadows will come out.

You don’t have to wait too long. Stranger Things x ColourPop will launch on September 26, 2024. Unlike other popular makeup collabs, the full set of Stranger Things x ColourPop is relatively affordable. The set will retail at only $99, which includes the Chapter One Palette, pH Changing Instant Crush Cream Blush, Chrome Liquid Shadow Duo, Ultra Glossy Lip Trio, Liquid Lite Glow Drops, and the Waffle Lip Mask.

Given its previous collaborations and regular products, we can hope for ColourPop to deliver with the formulation of the products in their Stranger Things collection. The ColourPop Super Shock Highlighter is a staple in many makeup bags, and the Liquid Light Glow Drops look just as promising. Besides, this is probably the first time you’ve seen highlighter packaged within a milk carton.

