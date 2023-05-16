Players Are Already Recreating Greek Epics in ‘Tears of the Kingdom’

We’ve only had the game for a few days and already Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have found a way to create elaborate contraptions—including a functional replica of the Trojan horse.

Beware of geeks bearing gifts. — Hello Kitty says 18+ you must be this tall to ride (@LaynaAyre) May 14, 2023

Yes, you read that right, it’s a functional Trojan horse created and successfully deployed in combat by Twitter user @RobFletch1393. Though purists may say it’s not a real Trojan horse on account of it being packed full of bombs rather than bronze-age Greek soldiers, I think the fact that you can roll it into an enemy camp and use it to win means it’s close enough, given this is a video game which absolutely did not intend for you to be able to do that.

Odysseus would be proud. — Keeperixx (he/him) ?️‍? BLM (@keeperixx) May 13, 2023

Not that it’s against any kind of rules either mind, it’s just the sort of wildly creative idea that generally doesn’t occur to people during the game dev process. I can only assume this person is a nightmare to GM for if he’s also into tabletop roleplay (in a positive, making the GM’s hair fall out as he somehow solves longterm plot in half an hour kind of way). I mean, Trojan horse. That’s some top-tier lateral thinking.

This game has been out for two days TWO DAYS — YAKITORI (@bakumecan) May 15, 2023

For those who haven’t had a chance to play the game yet, you may be wondering how on earth he was able to do this. Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes with an Ultrahand ability for Link, allowing him to pick things up, move them around and stick them together. The power is designed to allow players to do things like build bridges and boats but also allows for and even encourages players to get creative with their contraptions. A whole Ultrahand design community has already sprung up.

Have you already been experimenting with Ultrahand in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom? Show us some of your creations! pic.twitter.com/IBrmpbpRBm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 12, 2023

Some designs are purely practical of course, MacGyvered together to get the job done. But others are significantly more elaborate (not to mention, petty). I mean, is that a helicopter? I’m pretty sure they built a helicopter in a Zelda game, guys.

The Besiege modding community has become wild. pic.twitter.com/8Ga33rFtNk — ?inchide? (@inchide10) May 14, 2023

Not pretty. And I did add two more fans. Then I found some explosive barrels and some bokoblins. Needless to say, my car did not survive. But neither did they. pic.twitter.com/o2WXiKO8pf — ?️Jamin Bro??️ (@WarriorGovant) May 12, 2023

I was feeling really smart at the time okay pic.twitter.com/v6IVRVgGMj — Cheeto (@SasharcyForLife) May 14, 2023

And then of course we have the crowning Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand achievement, my beloved Trojan Horse. Am I overly excited by this? Maybe. But this would have derailed my little pre-teen geek squad (and then my undergraduate classics classes) all day way back when, and I’m just appreciative of any splash of pure serotonin in this increasingly bleak time.

