Piers Morgan Acts Like a Turd to Justin Trudeau for Dressing Up for ‘Barbie’

In life, I believe it’s important not to engage with things you dislike. Life is too short to spend time in the mud when you could be out there having fun. However, dunking on Piers Morgan is the exception to this philosophy because dunking on him brings me great joy, personally. I can’t help it; he just makes it too easy and seems to spend all of his precious free time looking for things to be mad about, which is patently absurd.

Barbie, a fantastic movie that is bringing many people joy, is the latest object of Morgan’s anger, and I guess that makes sense. Even he has to take a break from being terminally angry that Meghan Markle didn’t want to date him. You’ll recall that last month, Morgan was big mad that a movie called Barbie was not going to be centered around a character named Ken. I want you to sit with that for a moment, and see if you find it as funny as I do, because I find it very, very funny.

Anyway, he’s still on his anti-Barbie crusade, which is hilarious because it’s now made more than $1 billion dollars at the box office and hasn’t even been out a month. (I hope the anger is keeping him up at night.) So naturally, he’s decided to attack anyone who seems to be having fun with the movie, going so far as to dress up to see it. Enter Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who posted a picture of himself and his son going to a screening dressed in pink. It’s cute!

I know what you’re thinking because I’m thinking it too: Where is American President Joe Biden’s similar dressed-in-pink photo celebrating Barbie? It’s well established that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day. You know they have enough pink in their wardrobe to pull this off. I digress.

Naturally, this fun, lighthearted picture has set Morgan off, because he’s a turd who looks for things to be angry about. Only he’s also really terrible at insulting people, usually leaving a wide open door for a pile one after he says something snotty:

So glad I’m not Canadian. https://t.co/ZN5yUPyVf1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 6, 2023

Is Piers Morgan an only child? I ask because anyone with siblings would know he just walked right into that one. You will not be surprised that Canadians are responding en masse to him.

Piers, being a thin-skinned weirdo can only respond to the above tweet with what accounts to “nuh uh, I’m well loved!”

Hi Thomas.. most Canadians love me. You’re just the guy they remember using your govt phone for personal use on vacations.. https://t.co/7YiMacWb46 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2023

This, of course, only allows people to quote-Tweet him that no, he is not loved in Canada:

Most Canadians most certainly do not love you https://t.co/DVQkZRZp42 — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) August 7, 2023

It’s like an ouroboros of stupid internet fights, only it’s hilarious because Morgan is basically trapped in a never-ending cycle of insisting that Candians love him, getting rebuked, responding that Canadians do, in fact, love him, and so on and so forth. Sublime!

Naturally, some Canadians have broken that cycle instead preferring to post deeply embarrassing videos of Morgan doing what he does best, being a whiny child who is outraged when he doesn’t get his way:

Piers Morgan getting dragged by the Canadians & I see a few Canadians are using this gem of a video – they didn’t come to play! ???pic.twitter.com/SkUkxSh12K — Momo, a Brazen Hussy (@Momo80385953) August 7, 2023

If you don’t want to watch the video, this is a clip of Morgan having an absolute conniption fit over the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the point where he storms off the set after being rightfully told by a colleague he needs to stop saying horrible things about them basically because Markle cut him off pre-Harry and he got his feelings hurt.

Morgan has already run out of steam for this insipid internet fight going at full force, though he’s also decided to pick on Megan Rapinoe over the USWNT’s World Cup loss so his hands are full with that, I guess. I’m very confident that man cannot even kick a soccer ball in a straight line, but sure, pick a fight with one of the greatest living players. Why not! I want to see the creative replies to that, too.

Morgan is terminally online, has terrible opinions, and yet, seeing the internet band together to dunk on him may be my favorite reality show of all time. I can’t wait until he picks his next deeply stupid hill to die on because he can’t help himself what with having terrible opinions and an unsatiable urge to share them with the world. I will be waiting with bated breath and enjoying the replies that dunk on him then, too.

As for Trudeau, he’s just out there living his best Barbenheimer life, not concerning himself Piers Morgan’s petulant fits in the slightest:

