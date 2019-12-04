comScore

Donald Trump Is Leaving the NATO Summit Early Because No One Likes Him

By Vivian KaneDec 4th, 2019, 1:36 pm

Justin Trudeau whispers something to Donald Trump at the NATO summit in London.

Donald Trump has not been having the time of his life at this week’s NATO anniversary celebration in London. In fact, he’s announced he’ll be leaving early, a decision he says is due to having already done so many press conferences, why do any more?

Seeing as how Trump has never met a speck of attention he doesn’t like, it’s obvious that that’s not the reason he’s taking off. Presumably, it has a lot more to do with the fact that a number of his fellow world leaders were caught on camera mocking the crap out him.

Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, the Netherland’s Mark Rutt, and Princess Anne don’t mention Trump by name during that gossip huddle, but they sure seem to be talking about him. I don’t know who else is always “late because he takes a 40 minute press conference at the top” or whose “team’s jaws drop to the floor” when he speaks.

In response to the footage, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” but also a “nice guy” before cancelling his remaining press conferences.

While that video might have been what sent Trump over the edge, it wasn’t the only embarrassment of his NATO trip. There was this moment when Princess Anne refused to join her mother, the Queen, for a simple meet and greet:

And we also saw France’s President Macron refuse to take any of Trump’s crap during their joint press conference. Trump loves to sit across from other leaders and make little jokes at their expense during these sorts of meetings. But here, when Trump says most ISIS fighters are from Europe and jokingly asks Macron if he would “like some nice ISIS fighters,” Macron tells him to “be serious” and fact-checked him to his face.

Trump doesn’t like being challenged, ignored, or laughed at, and he got a lot of all three at NATO.

And yes, there really is a tweet for everything:

