Donald Trump Is Leaving the NATO Summit Early Because No One Likes Him

Donald Trump has not been having the time of his life at this week’s NATO anniversary celebration in London. In fact, he’s announced he’ll be leaving early, a decision he says is due to having already done so many press conferences, why do any more?

….When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington. We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019

Seeing as how Trump has never met a speck of attention he doesn’t like, it’s obvious that that’s not the reason he’s taking off. Presumably, it has a lot more to do with the fact that a number of his fellow world leaders were caught on camera mocking the crap out him.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, the Netherland’s Mark Rutt, and Princess Anne don’t mention Trump by name during that gossip huddle, but they sure seem to be talking about him. I don’t know who else is always “late because he takes a 40 minute press conference at the top” or whose “team’s jaws drop to the floor” when he speaks.

Seems plausible given audio also catches Trudeau taking about Doral. And it was certainly a stunning reversal for Trump to announce Camp David given his aides had called it a miserable site for G7. https://t.co/wpkTBYhFHJ — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) December 4, 2019

In response to the footage, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” but also a “nice guy” before cancelling his remaining press conferences.

While that video might have been what sent Trump over the edge, it wasn’t the only embarrassment of his NATO trip. There was this moment when Princess Anne refused to join her mother, the Queen, for a simple meet and greet:

The Queen chastising Princess Anne for not greeting Trump and Anne not giving a single shit is the mood we all need to take into today pic.twitter.com/W5cCFlq2Ui — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 4, 2019

And we also saw France’s President Macron refuse to take any of Trump’s crap during their joint press conference. Trump loves to sit across from other leaders and make little jokes at their expense during these sorts of meetings. But here, when Trump says most ISIS fighters are from Europe and jokingly asks Macron if he would “like some nice ISIS fighters,” Macron tells him to “be serious” and fact-checked him to his face.

ICYMI: Trump and Macron argued over Islamic State fighters in a sideline meeting on Tuesday during the NATO summit in London pic.twitter.com/2C9vJLXPG9 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 4, 2019

Trump doesn’t like being challenged, ignored, or laughed at, and he got a lot of all three at NATO.

And yes, there really is a tweet for everything:

We need a President who isn’t a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2014

