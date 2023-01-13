‘Phineas and Ferb’ Return for Two More Summers of New Episodes

Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) know what they’re going to do today: get greenlit for a revival at Disney Channel! Created by Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Phineas and Ferb quickly became one of the most beloved and highest-rated animated Disney Channel TV series. The light-hearted musical comedy follows stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they try to make the most out of the 104 days of summer vacation. Every episode sees the duo come up with a grand idea to provide some fun for themselves and their friends.

Among the outlandish things they’ve done: create a rollercoaster, go through a portal to mars, and shrink themselves down to minuscule sizes. Meanwhile, their older sister Candance (Ashley Tisdale) tries to “bust” them by showing their dangerous inventions to their mother, but the brothers and the universe somehow manage to make it all disappear before their mom gets home. Plus, there’s a subplot in each episode involving their pet platypus Perry (Dee Bradley Baker) being a special agent and arch nemesis of the evil and misunderstood Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz (Dan Povenmire).

Just reading the description, it should be easy to see why the show was popular. It was filled with catchy music, talented voice performances, creativity, and very wholesome fun and silliness. The show is enjoyable for both kids and adults and now that audience is getting a second chance to enjoy the show (and maybe gain some new fans along the way).

When did Phineas and Ferb come out?

Phineas and Ferb first premiered on August 17, 2007, on Disney XD. The initial TV series ran for a total of four seasons between 2009 and 2015. But Phineas and Ferb managed to keep returning to viewers’ screens with a TV special and two TV films, released between 2015 and 2020. The last time Phineas and Ferb appeared on our screens was August 28, 2020, in Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe. In total, the show boasts 129 episodes, two TV movies, one TV special, and one crossover with Milo Murphy’s Law.

Is Phineas and Ferb coming back?

Needless to say, Phineas and Ferb has a reputation for hanging around, and Disney further proved this by announcing a revival on January 13. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which detailed a new deal between Povenmire and Disney. The most significant part of the deal is that Povenmire will create two more seasons of Phineas and Ferb. In total, there are 40 more episodes of Phineas and Ferb coming in the near future. Of the deal, Povenmire stated:

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb. I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

Disney executives echoed his sentiments and expressed enthusiasm for continuing to collaborate with Povenmire and for bringing back the “iconic” Phineas and Ferb series.

When will Phineas and Ferb return?

While Disney confirmed the continuation of the series, no details have been released about when the new episodes might start premiering. Some details of the new series need to be ironed out before we can even start speculating about a release date. Reportedly, Marsh is still in talks to return to the series as executive producer alongside Povenmire. Plus, additional talks are likely needed for Phineas and Ferb‘s voice cast. Since Povenmire is returning, he is almost certain to be reprising his role as Doofenshmirtz. The return of the rest of the cast has not yet been confirmed, though.

