Things We Saw Today: Show Us Your Pets in Halloween Costumes!

Plus Jordan Peele, Dungeons & Dragons, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerOct 31st, 2020, 6:00 pm

pet cosplay

Halloween, like everything else in 2020, is canceled. Most places aren’t doing trick-or-treating, parties are discouraged, and there is a general lack of holiday spirit thanks to the exhaustion of this seemingly endless year. But the pandemic can’t keep us from enjoying the best part of Halloween (and no, I’m not talking about Brach’s mallowcreme pumpkins.) I’m talking about pets in Halloween costumes!

There is nothing more delightful and hilarious than critters in cosplay. It’s the devil’s bargain our pets make with us: we feed them, take care of them, and provide them with emotional and financial support, and in return they let us slap some Princess Leia buns on their little heads and mock them on social media.

Here are some of our favorite animals in cosplay this year:

View this post on Instagram

Treat those in need this Halloween! You have just two days left ⌚ From warm knitted sweaters to hot apple cider, pumpkin-spiced everything, and of course dressing up to trick-or-treat our fuzzy, scaly, and feathered friends at the shelter don't get the full fall experience. So why not let them have a taste of the sweeter things in life with good old fashion Halloween treats! Don't worry they aren't getting their paws or claws on any candy corn or lolipops. With your help we can gift some of their favourite surprises; like flavoured milk-bones, tuna treats, fresh greens, and of course toys galore! Enough to satisfy any pet! Word has already gotten out around the shelter and some of the animals are already sporting their very own costumes! Find the link in our highlight InstaStory > 🎃 to learn more about our Halloween Treat program and how you can make Halloween special for an animal in need. . . . . . #THS #torontohumanesociety #animalwelfare #petofinstagram #falltime #fundraising #thankyou #petsarefamily #adoptedlife #rescued #pets #petstagram #love #torontopets #toronto #adoptdontshop #charity #helpanimals #petshalloween #halloween #bunnyhalloween #rabbit #rabbithalloween

A post shared by Toronto Humane Society (@toronto_humane_society) on

Bonus points to Dodger Evans and Bailey Warren for matching costumes:

Got some critters in cosplay? Share them with us on social media with the hashtag #TheMarySueHalloween

(image: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Wishing you a spooky and safe Halloween, Mary Suevians!

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.