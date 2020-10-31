Things We Saw Today: Show Us Your Pets in Halloween Costumes!
Plus Jordan Peele, Dungeons & Dragons, and more!
Halloween, like everything else in 2020, is canceled. Most places aren’t doing trick-or-treating, parties are discouraged, and there is a general lack of holiday spirit thanks to the exhaustion of this seemingly endless year. But the pandemic can’t keep us from enjoying the best part of Halloween (and no, I’m not talking about Brach’s mallowcreme pumpkins.) I’m talking about pets in Halloween costumes!
There is nothing more delightful and hilarious than critters in cosplay. It’s the devil’s bargain our pets make with us: we feed them, take care of them, and provide them with emotional and financial support, and in return they let us slap some Princess Leia buns on their little heads and mock them on social media.
Here are some of our favorite animals in cosplay this year:
the best costume ever pic.twitter.com/Mlz6AhSV7e
— Pugs (@PugsReacts) October 31, 2020
Happy Halloween🎃 pic.twitter.com/AMwTfiicvC
— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 31, 2020
Yes, my dog is dressed up as a corgi for Halloween pic.twitter.com/LH5DHuYjOQ
— Brooklyn Dance (@hibrookIyn) October 30, 2020
Happy Halloween everybody! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/qGhuGXZ2qM
— CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) October 31, 2020
Because you want to see a doggy.
In a tree.
Wearing a sloth costume. #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/avHuiioLZJ
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 31, 2020
My pumpkin army recruits readied themselves while I focused on which homes did not have a pumpkin. My army was loyal. For each home lacking a pumpkin, a recruit would volunteer and place itself onto their front porch. 🎃🧡🐾 #Halloween2020 #Halloween #CatsOfTwitter #cat #gato pic.twitter.com/C7EXVj0Qrw
— Aries the Cat Ambassador (@AmbassadorAries) October 31, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Treat those in need this Halloween! You have just two days left ⌚ From warm knitted sweaters to hot apple cider, pumpkin-spiced everything, and of course dressing up to trick-or-treat our fuzzy, scaly, and feathered friends at the shelter don't get the full fall experience. So why not let them have a taste of the sweeter things in life with good old fashion Halloween treats! Don't worry they aren't getting their paws or claws on any candy corn or lolipops. With your help we can gift some of their favourite surprises; like flavoured milk-bones, tuna treats, fresh greens, and of course toys galore! Enough to satisfy any pet! Word has already gotten out around the shelter and some of the animals are already sporting their very own costumes! Find the link in our highlight InstaStory > 🎃 to learn more about our Halloween Treat program and how you can make Halloween special for an animal in need. . . . . . #THS #torontohumanesociety #animalwelfare #petofinstagram #falltime #fundraising #thankyou #petsarefamily #adoptedlife #rescued #pets #petstagram #love #torontopets #toronto #adoptdontshop #charity #helpanimals #petshalloween #halloween #bunnyhalloween #rabbit #rabbithalloween
Happy #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/RzBAWQt97N
— Dave M (@SpotTheLoon2010) October 31, 2020
Bonus points to Dodger Evans and Bailey Warren for matching costumes:
Happy Halloween!!
(He hated every second of it) pic.twitter.com/12wHHOExE1
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 31, 2020
Bailey is ready for Halloween! If there’s one thing this little lion knows, it’s that it’s time to choose courage over fear. pic.twitter.com/UkAlehNnPd
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 31, 2020
Got some critters in cosplay? Share them with us on social media with the hashtag #TheMarySueHalloween
(image: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
- Jordan Peele is producing a remake of Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs. (via Collider)
- Joss Whedon’s lawyers respond to Ray Fisher’s allegations of racism on the set of Justice League. (via io9)
- The latest Unearthed Arcana subclasses in Dungeons & Dragons are here. (via CBR)
- Congrats to Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird!
- Sophie Turner has signed on for HBO animated comedy The Prince. (via A.V. Club)
- Enjoy these scary stories for a spooooooky Halloween! (via Jezebel)
- Alone and queer on Halloween? You can still get your cosplay on. (via Autostraddle)
- Lizzo wins Halloween:
Wishing you a spooky and safe Halloween, Mary Suevians!
