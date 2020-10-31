Things We Saw Today: Show Us Your Pets in Halloween Costumes!

Halloween, like everything else in 2020, is canceled. Most places aren’t doing trick-or-treating, parties are discouraged, and there is a general lack of holiday spirit thanks to the exhaustion of this seemingly endless year. But the pandemic can’t keep us from enjoying the best part of Halloween (and no, I’m not talking about Brach’s mallowcreme pumpkins.) I’m talking about pets in Halloween costumes!

There is nothing more delightful and hilarious than critters in cosplay. It’s the devil’s bargain our pets make with us: we feed them, take care of them, and provide them with emotional and financial support, and in return they let us slap some Princess Leia buns on their little heads and mock them on social media.

Here are some of our favorite animals in cosplay this year:

the best costume ever pic.twitter.com/Mlz6AhSV7e — Pugs (@PugsReacts) October 31, 2020

Yes, my dog is dressed up as a corgi for Halloween pic.twitter.com/LH5DHuYjOQ — Brooklyn Dance (@hibrookIyn) October 30, 2020

Because you want to see a doggy. In a tree. Wearing a sloth costume. #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/avHuiioLZJ — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 31, 2020

My pumpkin army recruits readied themselves while I focused on which homes did not have a pumpkin. My army was loyal. For each home lacking a pumpkin, a recruit would volunteer and place itself onto their front porch. 🎃🧡🐾 #Halloween2020 #Halloween #CatsOfTwitter #cat #gato pic.twitter.com/C7EXVj0Qrw — Aries the Cat Ambassador (@AmbassadorAries) October 31, 2020

Bonus points to Dodger Evans and Bailey Warren for matching costumes:

Happy Halloween!! (He hated every second of it) pic.twitter.com/12wHHOExE1 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 31, 2020

Bailey is ready for Halloween! If there’s one thing this little lion knows, it’s that it’s time to choose courage over fear. pic.twitter.com/UkAlehNnPd — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 31, 2020

Got some critters in cosplay? Share them with us on social media with the hashtag #TheMarySueHalloween

(image: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Wishing you a spooky and safe Halloween, Mary Suevians!

