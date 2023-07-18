‘Pet Sematary’ Comes Back From the Dead in a New Prequel

There may very well be no end to the era of prequels to classic horror films. “Sometimes dead is better,” after all. But Pet Sematary: Bloodlines might just remind us why that’s a good thing. The latest film inspired by Stephen King’s iconic horror novel takes us back to the origins of the titular spooky cemetery this fall. Pet Sematary previously inspired two film adaptations, released in 1989 and 2019, and one sequel in 1992.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines should be interesting, based on the information we have so far. What exactly do we know about the upcoming prequel?

What is Pet Sematary: Bloodlines about?

The original Pet Sematary follows Louis Creed, a doctor who moves his family to rural Maine. When their young son Gage is hit and killed by a truck, Louis can’t resist burying him in the hidden pet cemetery—where things have a habit of not staying dead. Louis learns about the cemetery from his elderly neighbor, Jud Crandall, played in the ’89 movie by Fred Gwynne.

Jud’s backstory has always been something that seemed worth exploring, and was only briefly touched on in King’s novel and both movie adaptations. So the official synopsis for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines from Paramount+ sounds promising:

In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path.

Does Pet Sematary: Bloodlines have a release date?

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will be released on Paramount+ on October 6.

Who is in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines?

Blaxploitation icon Pam Grier is starring in an undisclosed role, and that’s pretty exciting. In the images Paramount+ released, Grier can be seen wielding a shotgun like the badass she’s always been. Jackson White (Tell Me Lies) plays young Jud Crandall, and he’s joined by Natalie Alyn Lind (Big Sky), Forrest Goodluck (How To Blow Up a Pipeline), and Jack Mulhern (The Society).

Bloodlines also stars David Duchovny and Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House). Lindsey Anderson Beer is making her directorial debut with the prequel, which she co-wrote with Jeff Buhler.

Where to watch Pet Sematary

If you need to refresh your memory or watch Pet Sematary for the first time, you can find it on Paramount+. It’s also available for digital rental or purchase.

(featured image: Paramount+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]