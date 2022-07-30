Every Upcoming Stephen King Movie and TV Series We’re Excited About

As of this writing, Stephen King has written 64 novels, five nonfiction books, and at least ten collections of short stories. To date, there are over 50 adaptations based on his massive body of work, with King himself collaborating with studios on several occasions when bringing his stories to life. From remakes of classics to all-new mini-series formats, this is a list of every upcoming adaptation from the master of horror we are most excited about.

Carrie

King’s first book, Carrie, has received several adaptations through the years, with Brian De Palma’s 1976 version being the most well-received, earning Oscar noms for both Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie. Another shot at a remake for the big screen was made in 2013, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, which received mixed reviews. This may be preempting things, but the latest attempt at a reboot, which is expected to land on TV rather than theaters, looks promising. Sources from Collider report that the telekenetic prom queen will be played by either a trans actress or an actress of color instead of a cis white woman like in previous adaptations and we are all for it.

Christine

Christine (1983) Official Poster

Horror movie master John Carpenter (best known for Halloween) had the honor of helming the first Christine adaptation in 1983, which has since been regarded as a timeless classic. Nearly four decades later, it is now slated to be remade, this time with Bryan Fuller in the director’s chair. Fuller is best known for his impressive TV run, which includes series like Hannibal and Pushing Daisies. He will be joined by producers Jason Blum and filmmaker Vincenzo Natali, who previously worked on another King adaptation, In the Tall Grass.

Christine is, of course, only one out of many Stephen King novels centered on a cursed object but is the pioneer behind the killer car movie genre.

From a Buick 8

Published in 2002, From A Buick 8 is King’s second story centering on a haunted car, although rather than being some sort of killing machine, the Buick in this story is actually more of a portal to a different dimension. The best-selling novel was optioned by Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment, with Thomas Jane (The Mist) starring. Jim Mickle (Cold in July) is set to direct.

Mile 81

Unlike the previous two titles, Mile 81 is actually a novella and contrary to popular belief and initial impression, is not another killer car story. It follows 12-year-old protagonist Pete together with a small group of survivors who are stuck in a remote and boarded-up rest stop. As per Deadline, Alistair Legrand (Clinical) will be directing, while Ross M. Dinerstein, who previously worked on the Netflix adaptation of King’s 1922 will be producing.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a short story from King’s anthology If It Bleeds, which was released back in 2020. It’s one of King’s more contemporary shorts and centers on a young boy who befriends a reclusive billionaire. The two form a friendship over books and an iPhone. Yes, an iPhone. When the old man dies, the boy finds a way to communicate with the now-deceased billionaire through the phone that was buried with him. Sort of an odd thing to do but quite scary, if you think about it.

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland is slated to play the eccentric billionaire and if you loved the new It movies, then you’re in for a treat because Jaeden Martell is making a comeback and will play the young boy named Craig. Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum and Carla Hacken are producing and the film is set to release globally on Netflix sometime this year.

Overlook

The Overlook Hotel is perhaps the most iconic haunted hotel in all of fiction, and it’s high time that it gets its very own spinoff. Featuring legendary characters from The Shining, Overlook is expected to feature the stories of the ghosts that haunt its hallowed halls. J.J. Abrams’ (Star Wars) Bad Robot Productions is expected to be leading the charge although the question of where we’ll be able to watch still remains. Recent reports have revealed that HBO Max has apparently passed on the project although it seems that Netflix is interested and rightfully so.

Pet Sematary Prequel

Pet Sematary is another beloved King story that has received several renditions through the years, with the latest one released in 2019. Both casual and hardcore fans, including King himself, often consider Pet Sematary his scariest story (I personally would like to make a case for Salem’s Lot but to each his own) so it comes as no surprise that it’s getting a prequel. Slated to stream exclusively on Paramount+, the prequel will star Jackson White (The Space Between Us) as a young Jud Crandall, who arguably has the most iconic death in King’s body of work and is essentially the character who provides all the rules and lore in the story. Fans have since been arguing if a prequel would be a good idea in the first place, considering it may poke holes in the original’s premise but if you ask me, I’m all in.

Salem’s Lot

There are currently four versions of King’s second novel Salem’s Lot and that scene where little Danny Glick floats outside the window from the 1979 adaptation remains the stuff of nightmares. Although initially expected to release in September of this year, the remake is now set to come out in the spring of 2023. The Conjuring-verse’s James Wan is producing the film, which star Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at the El Royale) as the protagonist Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in hopes of writing a new book focusing on the eerie Marsten home that watches over the sleepy old town. Gary Dauberman, who worked on the latest It films as well as Anabelle Comes Home will be writing and directing the film.

The Breathing Method

Different Seasons book cover

Talks of a The Breathing Method adaptation have been around since 2012, and as of this writing is still tagged as “in development.” The short story is from another of King’s anthologies called Different Seasons, which also happens to be the same collection of stories where The Shawshank Redemption (in the book its full title is Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption) and Stand By Me (in the book it is simply called The Body) came from. According to the last known reports surrounding the adaptation, Scott Derrickson, the man behind Sinister, will be overseeing the film as its director. There are no new reports about The Breathing Method and whether or not its still in production, but I do hope that it is.

If you haven’t heard of this one, it’s a short but spine-tingling story. It follows an old physician who recounts a patient of his whom he teaches what he calls “The Breathing Method” in order to ease the birth of her illegitimate child. It’s a slowburn that follows their relationship for months, along with this secret society the doctor is a part of.

The Talisman

The Talisman book cover

If you’re a Stranger Things fan, then you’ve probably already heard of this upcoming adaptation and even noticed the little hint the Duffer Brothers dropped during the Season 4, Volume 2 finale when Lucas was reading a copy of the novel to Max. After announcing their very own production company called Upside Down Pictures, the brothers share that they intend on creating stories that inspired them growing up. One of these is King’s 1984 collaboration with Peter Straub. The Talisman is one of King’s longer reads (it has over 700 pages) and follows a man named Jack Sawyer, who is in search of a—you guess it—talisman to save his mother’s life. In the story, Jack flips in between realities and parallel words, something I think we all know the Duffers know a thing or two about.

What Stephen King stories would you like to have adapted? Let us know in the comments below!

(featured image: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]