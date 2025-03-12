‘Perfect Match’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

Perfect Match has gained praise for both its unique premise and its bisexual inclusiveness from reality TV fans. We’ve got all the details on Perfect Match season 3’s release window, cast, and more down below.

Recommended Videos

Created by Chris Coelen and presented by Nick Lachey, Perfect Match is a reality TV dating show with a twist unlike any other. The show’s participants are culled entirely from different Netflix reality shows. The competition involves a series of ‘compatibility challenges’ that couples will have to overcome to ultimately become the chosen Match.

According to Cosmopolitan, there is currently no confirmed release date for Perfect Match, though season 3 is expected to come out sometime in summer 2025. Contestants AD and Ollie are expected to show up in season 3 of Perfect Match as well. Ollie recently proposed to Amber and she said yes, so the two are also expected to have their wedding sometime during season 3 too.

We don’t exactly know who the other contestants of Perfect Match season 3 will be, as AD and Ollie are the only confirmed casting at the moment, but we’ll most likely see some familiar faces coming back. As said by Marie Claire, the AD and Ollie engagement isn’t exactly a surprise, as many fans had already speculated that they were dating, given the dinner date sightings and rumors. Nonetheless, it seems that this pairing is well-received in the Perfect Match fandom.

Perfect Match fans have already started speculating about other future cast members that could show up. Some Reddit users of the subreddit r/LoveIsBlindOnNetflix speculate that Molly Mullaney of Love is Blind fame could make an appearance, though some users seem unconvinced.

Reddit user Shugazi said “I don’t think it’s Molly because they asked if she’d been dating anyone, and she said ‘No I spent the last year hating men’ or something along those lines. And hinted at wanting to date women. I could see Madison maybe.” Fans within the Reddit thread also hope that Love is Blind members like Madison Errichiello and Freddie Powell make a future appearance on Perfect Match.

You can watch Perfect Match and other reality TV shows like Love is Blind on the streaming platform Netflix. Check out our article on Perfect Match being Netflix’s messiest dating show for even more deep dives.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy