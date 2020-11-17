Things We Saw Today: People Acknowledges Dan Levy as One of the Sexiest Men Alive

There’s nothing sexier than being funny, which is why it’s extremely right and perfect that Schitt’s Creek star and writer Dan Levy has earned a spot in People magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive issue. Now, he’s not the Sexiest Man alive, but one of them. The cover guy will be revealed tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and I can only assume that with the way 2020 has been going it will be either Anthony Fauci or a murder hornet.

But we’re here to talk about Dan, who was interviewed and did a photo shoot embodying the “sexiest man in quarantine.” “This form of sexy is a niche market,” Levy quipped. But it’s great to hear that Levy’s quarantine was about as frustrating as most of ours, including many cooking failures. “I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn’t quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick.”

That sounds about right, though I can’t quite relate to his frustration with puzzles.

Yay, David! Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy makes his #SexiestManAlive debut in this year’s issue, putting a sexy spin on some of the most popular quarantine activities. 🍞📚 Watch the full special on PeopleTV: https://t.co/9PZLJFJ2JE pic.twitter.com/APASvCYyGV — People (@people) November 17, 2020

But what makes Levy truly sexy and truly great isn’t just that he’s handsome and the best thing to happen to eyebrows since Frida Kahlo, it’s that he’s a person who cares about the world and is trying to make it better in so many ways. One of my favorites? How vocal Dan has been about something he’s really been devoting his time to in recent months: taking an Indigenous Studies course through the University of Alberta. And now he’s raising money for the faculty!

I have spent the past 13 weeks taking the Indigenous Studies course through the faculty of @UANativeStudies at U of A. The weekly discussions we had were nothing short of transformational. Help me support the faculty by donating here: https://t.co/yCInZbwqeF pic.twitter.com/VXACgYfnW3 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 15, 2020

Caring about history and indigenous communities, creating some of the best and most positive representation of sexuality on TV, while also being one of the funniest men on the planet? Now that’s sexy.

