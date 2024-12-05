‘People elected this fool’: Trump’s dancing is humiliating Americans online

Elaine from Seinfeld. Carlton from Fresh Prince. Raygun from the 2024 Olympics. What do these three have in common? They’re all better dancers than Donald Trump.

After a video that charitably referred to Trump’s apparent loss of gross motor control as “dancing” surfaced on X, users were quick to flame the president-elect as a laughingstock. Sadly, as the American president represents the nation on the world stage, the joke is on us. “It’s so embarrassing people elected this fool” says one user. “It’s a shame on all of us.” It’s not quite as shameful as Trump’s Weekend At Bernie‘s animated corpse attempt to find rhythm, but yeah, it’s pretty bad.

It's so embarrassing that people elected this fool. It shames all of us. https://t.co/gBssAYcusZ — Khashoggi’s Ghost ??? (@UROCKlive1) December 4, 2024

Another user wondering where Trump’s wife Melania was during this national tragedy of choreography. My guess? Weeping into the imitation-Egyptian cotton sheets in a bedroom on the other side of Mar-a-Largo. You and I both know she hates him. If Trump’s mother was alive to see the marionette motions of her son’s bloated orange body, I’m pretty sure she’d hate him too.

Trump “dancing” at his Mar-a-Lago home. No Melania in sight. pic.twitter.com/c2A6ZrqdZA — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) December 4, 2024

This is so fucking weird — Cork Off! Nalini4America (@CorkYou) December 4, 2024

Yeah, it is weird. This is the man who was elected to America’s highest office. He’s also a convicted rapist. A compulsive liar. A cheat at everything, including golf. A mouthpiece of homophobia, xenophobia, isalmophobia. He is the top candidate for white supremacists, transphobes, and misogynists. He is the face of American evil. And there he is… just dancing. A man who has sown the seeds of terror and hatred across the country, waving his arms at a party. It’s a Hunger Games Capitol level of uncanny.

We are the laughingstock of the world once again. — Neese (@DCurto7165) December 4, 2024

As this user points out, American is once again the laughingstock of the world. But the reality is worse than that. Trump’s far-right political leanings have emboldened political strongmen across the world. It’s no secret that the president-elect openly admires autocrats. Hell, he’s vowed to become dictator of the United States himself. According to Yale professor and historian Jason Stanley, Trump’s reelection will likely bring about a wider acceptance of autocracy around the world. “Idea that democracy is a value upon which voters vote or place enormous priority on is false” says Stanley, arguing that Trump’s supporters are more concerned about bringing out their leader’s vision for America as a populist monoculture than preserving actual democracy. Apparently, rhythm is not a quality that Trump’s voters find important either.

Is anyone on beat?? — nobodyhere (@nobodyhere23) December 4, 2024

And speaking of rhythm, no. No one is on beat.

This is beyond embarrassing. Sad. Pathetic. — Maddiesayswhat? ? (@Maddiesayswhat1) December 4, 2024

I’m not entirely sure what’s more embarrassing, Trump’s sordid attempt at corporeal expression or the applause that he’s getting for it.

This is absolutely mortifying and so embarrassing for the clowns in this video. ? — Rhys (@Rhys604) December 4, 2024

Totally mortifying. Again, that’s why Melania isn’t there. She’s got an image to protect. She’s the person that wore a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do you?” while visiting a detention center for imprisoned migrants. Her husband’s dance floor flailing doesn’t exactly mesh with her heartless ice queen vibe.

The dance of someone who was found guilty 34 times for 34 crimes and will face no consequences. — Blamethrower (@ShakedownSteve) December 4, 2024

34 counts of falsifying business records during the hush money cover up, to be specific. Will Trump face consequences? Probably not. His lawyers have urged the judge to throw out the conviction, saying that Trump’s prosecution was nothing more than a political hit job. They’ve pointed to Joe Biden’s recent pardon of his son Hunter over multiple felonies as grounds for the dismissal, saying that Trump has fallen victim to the same type of political prosecution that “Biden condemned.” If bad dancing was a crime, Trump would be sentenced to life.

