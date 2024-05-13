Noa in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
(20th Century Studios)
Category:
Movies

People Are Having Some Weird Feelings About the Apes in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

It's me; I'm people.
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 13, 2024 04:48 pm

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hit theaters, and we’re all being really cool about the new apes we got to meet. Telling the story of the ape Noa (Owen Teague) and human Mae (Freya Allan) as they aim to take on Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), the movie is a fun time.

Recommended Videos

But now that it has been out for a minute, many of us have begun to share our more … seasoned takes on it. (Not me, I came out of that movie throwing caution to the wind.) By “seasoned takes,” I mean the unhinged thoughts we used to keep to the group chats.

When you break it down, it is a movie about apes who can talk and rule. So tell me why I instantly thought that Noa and Mae should maybe be a couple? The looks they gave each other! Noa helping her climb? All of it made me think that they should maybe kiss, and then the end of the movie had them both staring up at the stars! You cannot blame me for thinking this.

But also, there have been worse ships out there!

Then came the love for Raka. Raka (Peter Macon) is an orangutan who wants to keep the message of Caesar—the first ape to gain superior intelligence in the films’ universe—alive. He loves books, lives alone, and was mourning the death of the only other ape he lived with (who Proximus’ goons killed).

Which then, obviously, means that Raka was in love with his fallen partner.

Raka has become a fan favorite and, for the Planet of the Apes movies, the ape that people loved just when they thought they were out of the franchise.

BUT the oddest thing that we’re doing (I’m saying “we’re” because I don’t want to think I’m alone in this) is that we’re all … thirsting over Noa.

I’m not ashamed of thinking Noa is hot!

Okay look, Noa is hot. I don’t really know how else to explain it. It could be a number of reasons, but I do think it is just because the CGI is so good and managed to make Noa just … look like an ape version of Owen Teague.

It does not help that Teague and Durand have been going around walking like apes and doing the voices while they are on the press tour.

When you look at the history of weird things people have thought were attractive, this isn’t that out there. Noa was played by Owen Teague wearing the little CGI dots, so he is based on the face of a living, breathing man. Who among us hasn’t thought a cartoon was attractive?

But as I said as soon as I left the theater, this is the only thing I could think about.

All I am saying is that if Noa and Mae ended up together in a future movie, I would fully understand where she was coming from. They’re two beings who love stars and love fighting for their people!

I’m just happy that we are all just kind of unhinged when it comes to this movie. Because isn’t that what going to the cinema is all about? Leaving it and having a crush in a CGI ape?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article There’s a New ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie on the Way
Downton Abbey poster featuring from left to right Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates, Jim Carter as Charles Carson, Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley, Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, and Brendan Coyle as John Bates
Category: Movies
Movies
There’s a New ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie on the Way
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 13, 2024
Read Article Zac Efron’s Best Performance Is Getting a Second Life on Max
Harris Dickinson, Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Stanley Simon in 'The Iron Claw'
Category: Movies
Movies
Zac Efron’s Best Performance Is Getting a Second Life on Max
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 13, 2024
Read Article Paul Giamatti is Returning to the Crawley Estate for ‘Downton Abbey 3’
Downton Abbey: A New Era poster with all the cast in front of the abbey.
Category: Movies
Movies
Paul Giamatti is Returning to the Crawley Estate for ‘Downton Abbey 3’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 13, 2024
Read Article When Will Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ Adaptations Arrive on Netflix?
The lion Aslan as depicted on the Chronicles of Narnia book cover.
Category: Movies
Movies
When Will Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ Adaptations Arrive on Netflix?
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 13, 2024
Read Article Save the Date: ‘The First Omen’ Hits Streaming This Month
Nell Tiger Free in 'The First Omen'
Category: Movies
Movies
Save the Date: ‘The First Omen’ Hits Streaming This Month
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article There’s a New ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie on the Way
Downton Abbey poster featuring from left to right Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates, Jim Carter as Charles Carson, Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley, Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, and Brendan Coyle as John Bates
Category: Movies
Movies
There’s a New ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie on the Way
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 13, 2024
Read Article Zac Efron’s Best Performance Is Getting a Second Life on Max
Harris Dickinson, Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Stanley Simon in 'The Iron Claw'
Category: Movies
Movies
Zac Efron’s Best Performance Is Getting a Second Life on Max
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 13, 2024
Read Article Paul Giamatti is Returning to the Crawley Estate for ‘Downton Abbey 3’
Downton Abbey: A New Era poster with all the cast in front of the abbey.
Category: Movies
Movies
Paul Giamatti is Returning to the Crawley Estate for ‘Downton Abbey 3’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 13, 2024
Read Article When Will Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ Adaptations Arrive on Netflix?
The lion Aslan as depicted on the Chronicles of Narnia book cover.
Category: Movies
Movies
When Will Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ Adaptations Arrive on Netflix?
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 13, 2024
Read Article Save the Date: ‘The First Omen’ Hits Streaming This Month
Nell Tiger Free in 'The First Omen'
Category: Movies
Movies
Save the Date: ‘The First Omen’ Hits Streaming This Month
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 13, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.