With Their Aquarium Empty, These Penguins Are Having a Coronavirus Adventure

By Vivian KaneMar 17th, 2020, 5:26 pm

A waddle of penguins

So many businesses are having to shut down (hopefully temporarily) in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, especially those with public-facing operations. The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago has had to close its doors to the public but what does that mean for the animals left inside?

It means they get to have an adventure!

With no patrons visiting, three penguins–Edward, Annie, and Wellington–were allowed out to explore the aquarium. Here’s Wellington visiting his Amazon fish friends:

Meanwhile, Annie and Edward, who are a bonded pair preparing for nesting season, explored the rotunda.

Honestly, this looks like a fantastic date.

The penguins also aren’t letting a lack of visitors stop them from enjoying St. Patrick’s Day. They’re gonna get dressed up and celebrate, no matter what.

It’s not just the penguins who are having a great solo time. Ellie here got a St. Patty’s treat.

And this turtle even got to have its birthday party!

Thank you to the Shedd Aquarium for putting this penguin joy into our lives. We needed it.

