With Their Aquarium Empty, These Penguins Are Having a Coronavirus Adventure

So many businesses are having to shut down (hopefully temporarily) in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, especially those with public-facing operations. The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago has had to close its doors to the public but what does that mean for the animals left inside?

It means they get to have an adventure!

With no patrons visiting, three penguins–Edward, Annie, and Wellington–were allowed out to explore the aquarium. Here’s Wellington visiting his Amazon fish friends:

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Annie and Edward, who are a bonded pair preparing for nesting season, explored the rotunda.

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) 🐧👀 (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Honestly, this looks like a fantastic date.

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

The penguins also aren’t letting a lack of visitors stop them from enjoying St. Patrick’s Day. They’re gonna get dressed up and celebrate, no matter what.

It’s a #StPatricksDay penguin party! 💚🐧 While we can’t go out & party, the animals can! Our caretakers are committed to providing enriching activities (like edible shamrocks) for the animals with or without guests here to see it. Check in throughout the day to see more! pic.twitter.com/Xz1bXd2zk0 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 17, 2020

It’s not just the penguins who are having a great solo time. Ellie here got a St. Patty’s treat.

Top of the morning (er, afternoon) from Ellie “in a top hat”! We managed to snap this photo before Ellie took off with her #StPatricksDay party food. Even though sea otters are the smallest marine mammal, they eat a lot—about 25 percent of their body weight daily! ☘️ 🦦 pic.twitter.com/uDmIjeNkKz — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 17, 2020

And this turtle even got to have its birthday party!

While we are closed to the public until March 29, animal care staff are onsite 24/7 to continue looking after the animals, including celebrating birthdays! Today on #PiDay giant river turtle Yam turns 28 years old…and so does animal care specialist, Evan! 🐢🥧 pic.twitter.com/068wcmrn6E — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 14, 2020

Thank you to the Shedd Aquarium for putting this penguin joy into our lives. We needed it.

(image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com