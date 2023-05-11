Pedro Pascal is a busy man. I love it. Makes hosting the Podro Pascal podcast with Catrina Dennis a little easier because we constantly have things to talk about. Recently, his career has ramped up to the point where we rarely have a month without some kind of Pedro Pascal content. And that doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. With the upcoming release of Strange Way of Life (which features Ethan Hawke and Pascal as cowboys in love), the Gladiator sequel, and Drive-Away Dolls, we have even more movies to look forward to. Which is what makes this new announcement so exciting.

THR reports that Pascal will be starring in Weapons from writer and director Zach Cregger. After an intense bidding war for the film, New Line nabbed the rights to Cregger’s follow-up feature. His first was Barbarian, a movie that truly warped my understanding of the horror genre and instantly became a favorite. It made me excited to see what Cregger has in store for his fans next.

The use of Bill Skarsgård in Barbarian remains one of the most fascinating things I saw in cinema last year. Cregger flipped what we thought we knew of Skarsgård and his career on its head, and it made us second guess much of what we were watching.

While we currently don’t have much info about Weapons, knowing that Cregger and Pascal are teaming up together should be enough to make all of us very happy.

Zach Cregger and Pedro Pascal? Say less.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Weapons is “described as an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia.” But what I hope is that this movie is just as freaky and gory as Barbarian was. What I loved about Barbarian was that it constantly kept us guessing what was coming next. It broke the mold of what a horror movie was, and I just became obsessed with it. Knowing that Cregger is working on another movie and that it has interrelated characters just makes me very interested in the rest of the cast and the stories Cregger is going to be tying together.

If you simply said Cregger and Pascal’s names together, I would have been excited. In fact, that’s all I needed to know. But the little bit of information we do have about Weapons just makes me very interested to see how Cregger will follow Barbarian and how Pascal will play into the horror genre. I don’t need a giant woman trying to raise Pascal as her own baby, but I would like this movie to be as gory as Barbarian (or more) because it was such a fascinating take on the genre and its subject matter.

