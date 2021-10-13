It’s been a good day for those of us who love crumbs of what Pedro Pascal is doing. The actor is a busy man, jumping from city to city to film movies and television shows, and now we’re getting a bit more of a look into both HBO’s The Last of Us TV series and the third season of Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian!

While he is currently filming The Last of Us in Canada, the actor isn’t just on one highly anticipated show, and Carl Weathers told the internet that season 3 of The Mandalorian is underway in Los Angeles—which makes sense seeing as Pedro Pascal doesn’t have to be on set for the show, as he can do voiceover work (like he did during season 1). But today has been a good day for fans of Din Djarin and Joel Miller!

First, we got a somewhat grainy picture of Pedro Pascal walking to set in his Joel Miller costume.

Pedro Pascal (Joel) on the set today. 📸 @KristinRaworth pic.twitter.com/iqk3quLANw — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 13, 2021

It’s funny because all of the Joel Miller/Pedro Pascal fans (myself included) have been talking about this picture and how good he looks when it is blurry and grainy. But we take what we can get until Pedro Pascal posts a selfie as Joel or is shown on the set of The Mandalorian.

Either way, I love days where the news is just all of Pedro Pascal’s work being talked about. A good day for me.

(image: Naughty Dog/Lucasfilm)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

From executive producer David Fincher… VOIR, a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters. Premiering at AFI Fest and coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gqHqlvbxZF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 13, 2021

Henry Cavill gave us a look at Geralt’s new character poster for The Witcher. (via ComicBook.com)

https://t.co/SpXLqHmctw pic.twitter.com/2WARzhd9Zp — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 12, 2021

There’s more news on the 13th season of DoctorWho. (via CBR)

Jamie Lee Curtis is on the red carpet of #HalloweenKills dressed as Marion Crane from #Psycho, the role played by her mother, Janet Leigh, in Alfred Hitchcock’s original film pic.twitter.com/bWKTLlFuHF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 13, 2021

Anything we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

