Pedro Pascal Is Our Boyfriend. He Just Doesn’t Know It Yet.

Like many of you, I was single for a long time. But then, I met the love of my life. Now, there are multiple loves in this fangirl’s heart, and I’ve got room for more. Currently, like everyone else who watches The Mandalorain, Pedro Pascal has stolen my heart. Chris Evans continues being a solid #2 when it comes to the best Chris, but still makes it on my list of internet boyfriends. (Don’t fight me on this. I will die on this hill.)

The problem is … Pedro and the rest of the men on this list don’t know they’re our boyfriends. *Falls onto fainting couch dramatically.* But no worries, dear readers. Just because they don’t know, doesn’t mean we can’t swoon over them and their ability to be cute and hot at the same time!

Who’s your secret boyfriend? Who makes you weak in the knees, celebrity edition? Better yet, which one of these don’t you agree with? There is bound to be some contention and we’re all here to witness the results!

There’s only one itty bitty problem with this TikTok format. Besides Pedro Pascal, there isn’t much diversity that I could find. We petition creators to make TikToks about our favorite men of color. Where are Idris Elba, Steven Yeun, Michael B. Jordan, Oscar Isaac, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., and Daniel Dae Kim? Now that would make this list of TikToks perfect.

