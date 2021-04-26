Things We Saw Today: Pedro Pascal Got His Oscar (Isaac)!

Love to wake up after the Oscars to a tweet from Pedro Pascal about his Oscar. At first, you’re probably wondering: for what? And while I’d give him an Oscar for existing, the Oscar he has is better than any trophy. I’m talking about Oscar Isaac (who should have his own Oscar for Inside Llewyn Davis, but that’s a Rachel’s Soapbox Speech for another day).

One of my favorite celebrity friendships is that of Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal. They celebrated New Year’s Eve together, they’ve been in movies together, and now, Pascal’s award is his own Oscar.

I would like to thank the fans. And Guatemala. https://t.co/X2O2Z7WsKT — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) April 26, 2021

Fans love their friendship too, and this kind of wholesome fun is delightful. Hopefully, someday soon, both Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac will have the golden Oscars as well, but until then, at least Pedro Pascal can hold his Oscar. (Also like, can these two do another movie together sooner rather than later? We all need it.)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith updated reboot but it’s just Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac playing romantic leads opposite one another — Emmett Nahil (@_emnays) April 26, 2021

(image: Netflix)

Here are some other stories we saw today:

Chloé Zhao just quoted 三字經, the “Three Character Classic,” in accepting the #Oscars for Best Director (first woman of color to win!!): 「人之初，性本善」

“People at birth, are fundamentally good.” — Alton Wang (@altonwang) April 26, 2021

Go beyond the fold with this amazing website for Shadow And Bone! (via Shadow and Bone)

I wish us all a very “Riz Ahmed Fixing Our Hair for the Perfect Pic” kinda love pic.twitter.com/DKAiuXNUXR — Manna Sidhu (@manna_sidhu) April 26, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Danny Ramirez talks about the changes to Joaquin Torres’ origin in the show. (via ComicBook.com)

⚡️ “Oscar Winner ‘Another Round’ In Remake Deal With Leonardo DiCaprio”https://t.co/QZbTy8dU1d — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 26, 2021

