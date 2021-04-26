comScore Pedro Pascal Has His Oscar (Isaac)!

Things We Saw Today: Pedro Pascal Got His Oscar (Isaac)!

What a thing to wake up to.

By Rachel LeishmanApr 26th, 2021, 5:03 pm

Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac in Triple Frontier, a great movie.

Love to wake up after the Oscars to a tweet from Pedro Pascal about his Oscar. At first, you’re probably wondering: for what? And while I’d give him an Oscar for existing, the Oscar he has is better than any trophy. I’m talking about Oscar Isaac (who should have his own Oscar for Inside Llewyn Davis, but that’s a Rachel’s Soapbox Speech for another day).

One of my favorite celebrity friendships is that of Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal. They celebrated New Year’s Eve together, they’ve been in movies together, and now, Pascal’s award is his own Oscar.

Fans love their friendship too, and this kind of wholesome fun is delightful. Hopefully, someday soon, both Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac will have the golden Oscars as well, but until then, at least Pedro Pascal can hold his Oscar. (Also like, can these two do another movie together sooner rather than later? We all need it.)

(image: Netflix)

