Yes, Disney+ Is Making a Show About a Teen Who’s Pregnant With the Devil’s Baby

Disney is producing a show about a teenage girl who’s pregnant with the Devil’s baby. Yes, really. That show, Pauline, will be a German Disney+ original show, but what does that mean for U.S. subscribers who want to see it?

The series was announced in March 2023, and the fact that it’s a German production means it may not have been affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike or the now-resolved WGA strike, so it could be closer to its premiere than other properties that have had to pause production.

While the series will be a German Disney+ Original Series, it may not be available on U.S. Disney+ and may end up on Hulu for a U.S. release—especially if Disney is looking to minimize its connection to the controversy over the series.

Pauline will star Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitrij Schaad, Andrea Sawatzki, Susanne Wuest, Damian Hardung, Ludger Bökelmann, Lukas von Horbatschewsky, Sira-Anna Faal, and Johanna Hens. Faal is rumored to be playing the title role of Pauline, and IMDB currently summarizes the show as being about “Pauline, an 18-year-old, [who] accidentally becomes pregnant from a one-night stand with Lukas, who, as it turns out, is the devil himself. The pregnancy gives Pauline supernatural powers and an epic battle between good and evil ensues.”

We’ve seen similar premises in shows like Good Omens and Little Demon.

The series was created by Elena Lyubarskaya, and Sebastian Colley is also a writer on the show, with Arabella Bartsch, Alma Buddecke, and Facundo Scalerandi serving as directors and Philipp Kässbohrer and Matthias Murmann serving as executive producers.

Disney+ has greenlit a new German original series called Pauline. Teen pregnancy and Satan romance ?? Wtf ? pic.twitter.com/PpuHbTNGSp — Geminigirl ?? (@desertlife88) April 15, 2023

Conservative parents are already raging against Disney for producing the show, which is mostly expected but still somewhat ironic. Disney previously produced The Secret Life of the American Teenager through ABC Family, which was a show that centered on teen pregnancy and sex.

(featured image: NBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]