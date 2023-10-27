Skip to main content

Yes, Disney+ Is Making a Show About a Teen Who’s Pregnant With the Devil’s Baby

Yes, this is real.

By Oct 27th, 2023, 4:08 pm
Elaine makes mocking devil horns on her head in Seinfeld.

Disney is producing a show about a teenage girl who’s pregnant with the Devil’s baby. Yes, really. That show, Pauline, will be a German Disney+ original show, but what does that mean for U.S. subscribers who want to see it?

The series was announced in March 2023, and the fact that it’s a German production means it may not have been affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike or the now-resolved WGA strike, so it could be closer to its premiere than other properties that have had to pause production.

While the series will be a German Disney+ Original Series, it may not be available on U.S. Disney+ and may end up on Hulu for a U.S. release—especially if Disney is looking to minimize its connection to the controversy over the series.

Pauline will star Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitrij Schaad, Andrea Sawatzki, Susanne Wuest, Damian Hardung, Ludger Bökelmann, Lukas von Horbatschewsky, Sira-Anna Faal, and Johanna Hens. Faal is rumored to be playing the title role of Pauline, and IMDB currently summarizes the show as being about “Pauline, an 18-year-old, [who] accidentally becomes pregnant from a one-night stand with Lukas, who, as it turns out, is the devil himself. The pregnancy gives Pauline supernatural powers and an epic battle between good and evil ensues.”

We’ve seen similar premises in shows like Good Omens and Little Demon.

The series was created by Elena Lyubarskaya, and Sebastian Colley is also a writer on the show, with Arabella Bartsch, Alma Buddecke, and Facundo Scalerandi serving as directors and Philipp Kässbohrer and Matthias Murmann serving as executive producers.

Conservative parents are already raging against Disney for producing the show, which is mostly expected but still somewhat ironic. Disney previously produced The Secret Life of the American Teenager through ABC Family, which was a show that centered on teen pregnancy and sex.

(featured image: NBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Kimberly Terasaki

Kimberly Terasaki is a contributing writer for The Mary Sue. She has been writing articles for them since 2018, going on 5 years of working with this amazing team. Her interests include Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Horror, intersectional feminism, and fanfiction; some are interests she has held for decades, while others are more recent hobbies. She liked Ahsoka Tano before it was cool, will fight you about Rey being a “Mary Sue,” and is a Kamala Khan stan.