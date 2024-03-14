Patty Jenkins Is Working on a ‘Star Wars’ Script Again

With Wonder Woman 3 officially off the table at DC, Patty Jenkins has returned to another franchise project: Rogue Squadron, the Star Wars spinoff that Lucasfilm yanked from the schedule back in 2022.

During an appearance on Max’s Talking Pictures podcast (via Variety), Jenkins revealed that her Star Wars spinoff isn’t exactly dead. Jenkins has a deal with Lucasfilm and, according to her, she owes them a script for Rogue Squadron:

“When I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, and I started working on that, we talked about, ‘Well, maybe I’ll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3, so we started a deal for that to happen. When Wonder Woman 3 then went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to finish this deal.’ We finished the deal right as the strike was beginning, so I now owe a draft of Star Wars. So we will see what happens there. Who knows.”

Rogue Squadron, which follows fighter pilots in the Star Wars universe, was first announced in 2020. Disney set a 2023 release date for the spinoff and subsequently removed it from the schedule in 2022. It sounds like Jenkins is still early in the script process, so if Lucasfilm moves ahead with Rogue Squadron, we probably won’t be seeing it anytime soon. “We need to get [the script] to where we’re both super happy with it,” Jenkins said.

On the subject of Wonder Woman, Jenkins said she’s done with the character “for the time being, easily forever.” She also doesn’t think Wonder Woman is part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s current plan at DC Studios:

“They aren’t interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being. It’s not an easy task, with what’s going on with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. I don’t know what they are planning on doing or why, so I have sympathy for what a big job it is and they have to follow their heart and do what they’ve got planned.”

Right now, Gunn’s biggest priority is his new Superman movie starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

