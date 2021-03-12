Things We Saw Today: Patrizia Reggiani Is Upset That Lady Gaga Didn’t Reach Out About Playing Her in House of Gucci

Patrizia Reggiani is frustrated that Oscar winner Lady Gaga didn’t reach out to speak with her. Gaga will be playing Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott film House of Gucci.

Reggiani is the ex-wife of of Maurizio Gucci, who was, at one time, the head of the brand Gucci. She is also responsible for ordering her husband’s murder. She was sentenced to 29 years in prison, but served 18 years and was released due to good behavior—where she is now having commentary about movies.

“I’m annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Reggiani said, according to PEOPLE.

“It’s nothing to do with money because I won’t be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect. “I believe that any good actor should first get to know the person that they are meant to be playing. I think it is not right that I wasn’t contacted. And I say this with all the sympathy and appreciation that I have for her.”

Well just be careful, Gaga. I wouldn’t want to get on her bad side.

(via PEOPLE, image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

