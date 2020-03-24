Patrick Stewart’s Daily Shakespeare Readings Will Calm Your Soul

Has COVID-19 anxiety and fear worn you down to a nub? Are you endlessly scrolling Twitter and reading the latest dangerous nonsense our president is spouting? Do you yearn for an escape via the dulcet tones of one Sir Patrick Stewart? Well buckle up, because your prayers have been answered.

Stewart has decided to use his mellifluous vocal stylings to read Shakespearean sonnets to us via daily Instagram posts. Captain Picard, take it away:

Stewart’s reading of Shakespeare’s “Sonnet No. 116” has since been viewed over 421,000 times and received over 3,000 comments. In response, Stewart has pledged to read a sonnet every day and post it, writing “I was delighted by the response to my posting of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116. It has led me to undertake what follows. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn’t much) and as she put it in front of me she would say: ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away.’ How about, ‘A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away’? So … here we go: Sonnet 1.”

Stewart will be reading the sonnets in order, one for every day we’re stuck indoors. And what is more soothing, more enjoyable than his strong, commanding voice? It’s like a bubble bath for your soul. Shakespeare wrote 154 sonnets, but hopefully we won’t be facing that many days of social distancing. However, I can think of worse ways to spend your time than listening to Stewart read.

Frankly, he could read the phone book and I’d be lulled into relaxation. Someone get this man an ASMR podcast already!

To be honest, these videos are a thousand times more enjoyable and gratifying than a bunch of celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine”. After all, I want to see these actors do what they do best: act!

Fellow celebs should follow Stewart’s lead. Someone ship Meryl Streep a box of wigs and have her put on a one-woman show of The Women. Recruit Cate Blanchett to read Dangerous Liaisons. Or just give Patti LuPone an iPhone and let her go to town. The results will be amazing:

So little time, but so much to show you! pic.twitter.com/W2nz6emFFz — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 24, 2020

What do you want to see celebs perform on social media?

