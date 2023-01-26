Are We Having Fun YET?! The ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Trailer Is HERE!

Remember when Party Down got canceled and the world was darker for it? Now, the universe is righting its wrong and Party Down catering is back! The first trailer for season 3—set to premiere in February—has arrived and it feels so good to be back with this chaotic mess of a crew.

The original series introduced us to Party Down catering—a team made up of actors, writers, and creatives who wanted to be doing anything other than working in catering (with the exception of their leader Ron). There was always something going wrong with the team or the event they were catering, and it was uncomfortable, hilarious, and brilliant. The series was canceled and the cast went on to bigger projects, but our love of Party Down was something we’d always have. After 13 years, the series is back with a third season.

Starring Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Megan Mullally, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, and Martin Starr, season 3 also features new additions Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao.

Would you like to try the trailer?

The trailer is a beautiful look at why we loved Party Down so much in the first place. Getting to see the team promoting things together was exciting enough, but this trailer really does have them all back at Party Down (in one way or another), and boy is it both sad and hilarious at the same time. We get to see Henry Pollard back as a bartender, Ron Donald is still in charge, and the only three who seem to have gotten completely out are Lydia, Constance, and Casey.

But they’re still up to the same antics. They’re open during the pandemic, having too much fun at events, and not being the best they could be—basically because no one wants to be there. But Party “Dowm” is our favorite group of messy people and we love them for it.

What is the release date for Party Down season 3?

You have plenty of time to rewatch the series (or watch it for the first time!) because the show doesn’t come back until Friday, February 24. The first two seasons are relatively short, each being 10 episodes long and less than 30 minutes each. So if you haven’t watched the show yet, now is the time to jump back into it before the series comes back in February.

If you are a decade-long fan of the series like many of us, you can spend that time rewatching the first two seasons to remember the characters you fell in love with and what happened to them. For being a comedy about characters making constant mistakes, there are a lot of little jokes that run through the series.

Which cast members are returning for Party Down season 3?

Most of the original cast is returning. The regular crew of Kyle Broadway (Ryan Hansen), Roman (Martin Starr), Constance (Jane Lynch), and Lydia (Megan Mullally) are back. (Even though Constance and Lydia were, for the most part, replacements for each other.) Ken Marino is coming back as leader and people pleaser Ron Donald, Adam Scott is taking a break from being everyone’s favorite TV husband to return as Henry Pollard (who is also my TV husband), but there is one notable exception: Lizzy Caplan.

Caplan played Casey Klein and was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Henry throughout the show, but with her schedule, she couldn’t come back for the new season. Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao are all joining as new characters, with Williams and Chao working for Party Down catering.

What is the plot for season 3?

Well, much like the first two seasons, the plot is simple: Caterers do catering jobs. The show isn’t exactly plot-heavy; it’s more about the characters and the situations they find themselves in, like catering events that are against their moral values and fighting with each other. The plot of season 3 appears to be more of the same, but it does have the team coming back together after 13 years (for us, not for them) and that’s amazing to see.

We can’t wait to head back to Party Down and this trailer just got us even more excited!

