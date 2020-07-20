Things We Saw Today: Annie and Hallie Are Back With the Cast of The Parent Trap

The Parent Trap is a movie that had many of us believing that Lindsay Lohan had a twin sister. Speaking exclusively about the Nancy Meyers film, it is a movie that brought such joy to many growing up, myself included, and now, most of the cast joined together to raise money for a great cause!

When Nancy Meyers spoke with Katie Couric in an Instagram Live, they both decided they were going to try to get the 1998 cast of The Parent Trap back in action. Obviously missing Natasha Richardson (sadly), Meyers and Couric brought together Lindsay Lohan (x2), Dennis Quaid, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kunz, and Elaine Hendrix to look back on filming, the legacy of the film, and more!

But that’s not all—they’re also doing it to for a good cause! You can donate $10 by texting PARENT to 80100 or by going to wck.org/parenttrap. The proceeds are going to World Central Kitchen and raising awareness for those hurt financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seeing the cast of The Parent Trap back in action basically means that I’m going to watch the movie over and over again like I’m 7 years old again, and honestly? Not that mad about it!

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Nicki Minaj is having a baby! (via The Grapevine)

Steven Canals, the Pose co-creator, is set to bring to life a gay rights activism series at FX. (via Variety)

The PDX Childcare Collective has shared resources for talking to kids about the police. pic.twitter.com/bp1rY1V7In — caren (@abolitionvision) July 20, 2020

Today’s Google doodle honors the legacy of Turkish astrophysicist Dilhan Eryurt. (via Space.com)

Donald Trump’s war on TikTok continues with new ads against the app. (via DailyDot)

