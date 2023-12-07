Paramount Really Doesn’t Want Kelsey Grammer Talking About His Love of Trump During ‘Frasier’ Promos

Kelsey Grammer played one of the most iconic characters in TV history, Frasier Crane, of hit show Frasier and Cheers before it. With the new Frasier reboot coming out, it seems like Paramount is trying to stop Grammer from fanboying over Donald Trump.

If you’re like me, this comes as a pretty big shock to you. Kelsey Grammer is a Trump supporter? Unfortunately, that is very much the case. According to CNN.com, Grammer was recently interviewed by the BBC as part of a promo for his new Paramount+ show. The interviewer asked him if he still supported Trump, even after he lost the 2020 election, and Grammer said he does.

Apparently, this interview was cut short by representatives from Paramount before Grammer could elaborate any further. Let’s be honest: Thank god they did. Reportedly, Grammer wasn’t too happy about this, as he had plenty more to say about Trump.

“They decided that we’d had plenty of time for our interview. But I should stress that he was absolutely perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election.” Justin Webb – Kelsey Grammer BBC interview reportedly cut short as talk turned to his support of Donald Trump | CNN

As reported by ET Online, the new Frasier reboot is a bit of a return to the characters roots, placing Frasier back in Boston, as he was in Cheers, and exploring new relationships and obstacles for him to tackle. James Burrows, who directed a fair amount of episodes from the original Frasier, is helming this new project.

If you want my opinion, Grammer shouldn’t have been offered a role in anything. As long as he supports a fascist, he should be blacklisted from television. A similar thing happened with Roseanne Barr after she said atrociously bigoted things, so why not for Grammer, too? Reboots be damned.

It seems like Paramount really doesn’t want Grammer’s politics to be heard, but that’s a bit too late, honestly. It’s a shame that cashgrabs seem to be prioritized over the lives of the vulnerable.

(featured image: Paramount+)

