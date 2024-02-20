Aldis Hodge Wants To Play a Jedi and LET HIM!

Aldis Hodge is constantly changing what genre he’s working in. Just this year, he was in a comedy/detective film with Marmalade, and now his sci-fi film Parallel is hitting theaters. He always keeps us on our toes! But there are still more genres and franchises he wants to tackle.

Talking with Hodge is a delight because he is unafraid to show his ambition, as well as his love for the craft of filmmaking. In speaking to him in the past, I told him how much I wanted him to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (he was one of my top picks for Reed Richards), but more than that, I just want to continue to see Hodge shine in whatever genre and property he takes on next.

For him, though, there is one franchise he really wants to do: Star Wars. When I spoke with him for Parallel, a movie he co-wrote alongside his brother Edwin Hodge (who also stars in the movie) and Jonathan Keasey, I asked him about something he hasn’t done yet in his career that he wants to do.

“In the space of acting? Playing a Jedi,” Hodge said, which is funny given that he did clock my Grogu figure both times we spoke. As he went on to talk about how he wanted to grow as a writer and a creative, I appreciated his candor on the subject. But focusing on his desire to be a Jedi, we should let him do it.

There has not been an Aldis Hodge performance that I haven’t loved. Whether it’s his take on Ray “Voodoo” Tatum in Friday Night Lights or his very serious take on the superhero’s job as Hawkman in Black Adam, Hodge knows how to dive into a genre and make it work for him. Letting him do that with Star Wars, bringing a Jedi to life? That sounds perfect.

Plus, come on, who wouldn’t love to see Hodge in more fantasy projects?!

Parallel will be in theaters on February 23 and is a must-see!

