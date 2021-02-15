A Pandemic Can’t Stop Mardi Gras—or as It’s Called This Year, “Yardi Gras”

It’s hard to have massive parades and parties during a pandemic, even if it’s a tradition to wear masks for some of the revelers, so Mardi Gras has been a bit different this year in the cities of Mobile, Alabama (where the tradition started in case you didn’t know) and New Orleans, Louisiana. Folks along the gulf have adapted and turned their homes into “house floats” in what they’re calling “Yardi Gras” and the results are fantastic.

Here are just a few shots from Mobile:

I particularly like this one that integrates another holiday with some Day of the Dead imagery!

Folks are showing off their houses and celebrations on social media as well in the #YardiGras hashtag. People are getting really creative!

Here’s more from Mobile:

But of course, New Orleans is going full tilt for the pandemic-style celebration.

Joy of Painting with Bob Ross. Find it on Annunciation between Sixth and Seventh. #YardiGras pic.twitter.com/ZGi2gVQCt6 — Susan Whelan (@nolamaven) February 9, 2021

One more from Algiers Point. I can’t believe I forgot to share this one. SHARKNADO 🦈 #YardiGras pic.twitter.com/spKc1GprJo — Susan Whelan (@nolamaven) February 14, 2021

Big unicorn energy 🦄 Find it on Third Street in the Garden District. #YardiGras pic.twitter.com/8YeYGbt807 — Susan Whelan (@nolamaven) February 14, 2021

#YardiGras strolling today? Bundle up, mask up & keep groups small. pic.twitter.com/N3YsOVbWlU — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) February 13, 2021

Some people even seem to be repurposing Christmas decor:

Did these folks just … have a dinosaur hanging around?

Dinosaurs at dusk

Are a @HouseFloats must;

Dinosaurs at night

Are a #YardiGras delight. pic.twitter.com/RDLlgvpo40 — Susan Whelan (@nolamaven) February 9, 2021

And more creativity:

Schitt’s Creek? Yes please!

Of course Bernie showed up!

#HouseFloats Crete St between Ursulines and Orchid presents Bernie on the Bayou, with a life-sized rendering of the man himself. The artists encourage revelers to sit and take a pic with Bernie. pic.twitter.com/pWH1o5gXxl — Tim Ruppert 🌻 (@tmruppert) February 9, 2021

Want more? Oh, we’ve got more. Here’s so video from NoLa/

Happy #LundiGras! Here are just a few of the house floats, from all over New Orleans, that professional artists and residents designed and installed to celebrate this unusual Mardi Gras. See more at https://t.co/J8BZOdmhpB. pic.twitter.com/BXBLHj3PYC — WWOZ 90.7 FM (@wwoz_neworleans) February 15, 2021

No word on if folks will be throwing beads and moon pies from their balconies (seems unwise), but it’s really fun to see how many are making the most of a tough situation after a very tough year. So go check out the house floats in Yardi Gras online or even in your neighborhood or local area and laissez les bon temps roullez in safety!

(images: Chris Bryant)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]