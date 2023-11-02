Ken Doesn’t Need Barbie, He Needs a Cat

This year’s record-breaking Barbie movie showed us that Barbie and Ken aren’t always made for each other. YouTuber OwlKitty shows us why Ken shouldn’t have been pining for Barbie—he should get a cat.

In the Barbie movie, Barbie (Margot Robbie) goes on a journey of self-discovery. She finds her story doesn’t include remaining in Barbie-land or having Ken (Ryan Gosling) always at her side. And good for her. However, this is not good news for Ken, who has built his entire existence around seeking Barbie’s attention. He’s cute and fun, but he’s also mighty clingy.

The OwlKitty YouTube channel is known for adding a beautiful long-haired black cat into movies in place of other characters. Some of the most shared online is when the cat replaced the T-Rex in Jurassic Park and Rose in Titanic. This time they used their magic to reimagine the Barbie movie if Ken had a cat instead of being obsessed with Barbie.

Hi Kitty!

Anyone who lives with a cat (not owns, no one owns a cat), knows they are the main character in everyone’s lives. But when they give you attention, it feels like the sun shines only for you. They are very much the “Barbie” of the real world. So a cat would be the perfect match for Ken.

As usual, the cat seamlessly fits into the scenes from Barbie. Ken looks so happy to take care of the cat, even when she leaves hairballs or takes up too much of the bed. His dance when feeding the kitty is relatable. I think we’ve all done dances to entertain our cats while we get their food ready. This version of Ken isn’t co-dependent on Barbie. He knows his self-worth because he takes care of a pretty kitty. With a cat by his side, Ken knows that he is Kenough.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

