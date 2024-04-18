Loki and Mobius in Disney+'s Loki.
Category:
TV

Owen Wilson Whipped Out the Perfect Analogy for Loki’s Character in ‘Loki’

It involves dog food, but in a good way!
Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 05:28 pm

Marvel’s Loki is many things: a god, a trickster, a rightful king, and according to Tom Hiddleston’s co-star Owen Wilson, a very hungry pup.

Recommended Videos

Hiddleston, Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino spoke at Paleyfest in Los Angeles last weekend, along with directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, and writer Eric Martin. The panel discussed all things Loki, from the influence of Alan Rickman’s Die Hard character Hans Gruber on Loki, to Hiddleston’s state of mind while filming the season finale. At one point in the conversation, Wilson shared a funny and insightful thought he’d once had about Loki finally getting the throne he never wanted.

To back up: at the end of Loki season 2 (spoilers ahead!), Loki realizes that to save the multiverse from destruction, he has to take over the function of the temporal loom, a device that powers all the strands of time. He sits on the chair formerly occupied by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), which is transformed into a golden throne. Never mind that Loki has spent his entire time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe admitting that he doesn’t actually want a throne—he ends up with it anyway, for the rest of eternity.

On the panel, moderator Anthony Breznican brought up an old issue of a Marvel comic book, in which Loki finally defeats all his opponents and gets the throne of Asgard. Once on it, though, he’s miserable because he’s lost his life’s purpose. Now that he doesn’t have to fight for the throne anymore, what’s left for him to do? (The panel didn’t mention this, but it reminded me of Thor: Ragnarok, when we find out that all he does once he has the throne is eat grapes and erect statues of himself.)

That’s when Wilson added his thoughts about Loki’s sense of purpose. Wilson said that it reminded him of his dog, who looks forward to being fed every day. “Sometimes I wonder,” Wilson said, “what would happen if one day I just gave him all the food?”

The audience laughed as Wilson explained that his dog seems to put so much meaning into begging for food each day, that if he suddenly had all he ever wanted, he wouldn’t know what to do with it. The anecdote also has a funny parallel to the show, since other characters call Loki Mobius’s “pet.”

It’s hilarious, but it also makes sense. Loki spends his life chasing something that he doesn’t actually want, just like pets think they’d love nothing more than to gorge on kibble until their stomachs burst. It’s a good thing they have a force of moderation in their lives—whether that person is a literal pet owner, or a lovable time detective who’s looking out for his favorite trickster god.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Bluey:’ All About Chilli’s Sister Brandy
Brandy, Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo stand on the Heelers' front porch. Bluey and Bingo are wearing animal costumes.
Category: TV
TV
‘Bluey:’ All About Chilli’s Sister Brandy
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Ncuti Gatwa Calls Out the Transphobia and Racism of the British Government
ncuti gatwa as the doctor in the club
Category: TV
TV
Ncuti Gatwa Calls Out the Transphobia and Racism of the British Government
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Apr 18, 2024
Read Article The Filmmakers Behind ‘The Jinx’ Had a … Relatable Reaction to Robert Durst’s Confession
Robert Durst is detained in the back of a police car in footage from 'The Jinx Part Two'
Category: TV
TV
The Filmmakers Behind ‘The Jinx’ Had a … Relatable Reaction to Robert Durst’s Confession
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Rock On! ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Finally Gets a Season Two Premiere Date!
(L-R) Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira, Anjana Vasan as Amina Hussain, Faith Omole as Bisma, Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz, Juliette Motamed as Ayesha walk down the street wearing black suits in 'We Are Lady Parts'.
Category: TV
TV
Rock On! ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Finally Gets a Season Two Premiere Date!
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Did ‘Civil War’ Go Over Your Head? Watch ‘X-Men ’97’
An unnamed soldier character from 'Civil War' cropped with Professor X from 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
Did ‘Civil War’ Go Over Your Head? Watch ‘X-Men ’97’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Bluey:’ All About Chilli’s Sister Brandy
Brandy, Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo stand on the Heelers' front porch. Bluey and Bingo are wearing animal costumes.
Category: TV
TV
‘Bluey:’ All About Chilli’s Sister Brandy
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Ncuti Gatwa Calls Out the Transphobia and Racism of the British Government
ncuti gatwa as the doctor in the club
Category: TV
TV
Ncuti Gatwa Calls Out the Transphobia and Racism of the British Government
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Apr 18, 2024
Read Article The Filmmakers Behind ‘The Jinx’ Had a … Relatable Reaction to Robert Durst’s Confession
Robert Durst is detained in the back of a police car in footage from 'The Jinx Part Two'
Category: TV
TV
The Filmmakers Behind ‘The Jinx’ Had a … Relatable Reaction to Robert Durst’s Confession
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Rock On! ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Finally Gets a Season Two Premiere Date!
(L-R) Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira, Anjana Vasan as Amina Hussain, Faith Omole as Bisma, Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz, Juliette Motamed as Ayesha walk down the street wearing black suits in 'We Are Lady Parts'.
Category: TV
TV
Rock On! ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Finally Gets a Season Two Premiere Date!
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Did ‘Civil War’ Go Over Your Head? Watch ‘X-Men ’97’
An unnamed soldier character from 'Civil War' cropped with Professor X from 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
Did ‘Civil War’ Go Over Your Head? Watch ‘X-Men ’97’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 18, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>