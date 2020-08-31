comScore

“Things Overheard in Movie Theaters” Twitter Thread Is the Laugh You Need in Our Current Hellscape

By Kaila Hale-SternAug 31st, 2020, 5:37 pm

Things overheard in movie theaters from funny twitter thread

Writer Mike Ginn probably didn’t expect for his tweet about how he missed overhearing inane comments in movie theaters to go wildly viral, but it’s at 300k+ likes and counting. Ginn’s feelings on the matter are relatable because this appears to be something a great many of us have experienced—and the thread just kept getting better and better as people in the replies shared their most memorable “overheard” moments. This thread made me laugh, which is something we’re sorely in need of these days, so let’s dive in.

The thing is that loud commentary in movie theaters isn’t limited to pre-previews, or the previews, though those can often provoke a vocal audience reaction. Some people ask questions and exclaim throughout the movie, and of course kids are often a goldmine.

Sometimes—the best of times—movie theater commentary can become a team sport that the rest of the audience appreciates. Reactions can induce hilarity, or else there’s a special camaraderie to hearing and sharing everyone else’s excitement, shock, and overall emotion.

But all too often, it appears that moviegoers are watching a film that they knew next to nothing about going in?

Then there are the reactions that are just truly head-scratching.

Time and time again, I’ve sat through a preview for a movie that looks mind-meltingly bad, but the folks around me … really love it? At least I’m not alone:

We can too easily get into a place of knee-jerk cynicism, however, and it can be great to witness someone’s more wide-eyed experience at the movies.

Then there are the people whose takes were decidedly less cute.

Quite possibly my favorite commentary of all.

And sometimes, the person overheard reacting is you.

Whether you’re annoyed by talking during films or the one doing the talking, going to the movies is a collective activity, and that’s what we’re really missing most. Be sure to check out the whole thread for many more fantastic replies. This may be our most common shared experience as a people.

(via Mike Ginn on Twitter, image: Pexels)

Kaila Hale-Stern - Editor

Kaila is a lifelong New Yorker. She's written for io9, Gizmodo, New York Magazine, The Awl, Wired, Cosmopolitan, and once published a Harlequin novel you'll never find.