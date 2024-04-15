Josh Brolin is back on TV, as Amazon Studios’ Outer Range season 2 has a release date. (Finally!)

Recommended Videos

Amazon released the trailer today, and the preview of the second season promises an action-packed and suspense-filled journey. The show stars Brolin as Royal Abbott, a ranchman fighting hard for his land and family, with Lili Taylor playing Cecilia Abbott, his wife. The plot revolves around the Abbotts coping with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law and Royal finding a mysterious black hole on his ranch following the arrival of Autumn (Imogen Poots), a young grifter. The Abbotts are also at crossroads with the Tillersons’, a family that has their eyes on the former’s land. Other cast members include Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton.

The sophomore season will be out on May 16, 2024. Set in Wyoming, the show’s second season is expected to explore the themes of sci-fi and mysticism further, and it does appear that Poots’ character will play a pivotal role in how the story for season 2 will shape up. Charles Murray took over showrunning duties following Brian Watkins’ exit, and it will be intriguing to see if there is a major change in approach. Josh Brolin is set to direct the penultimate episode, adding to his acting and executive producer roles on the show.

The show was renewed for a second season back in October 2022 following the success of the first season, which was released back in April 2022. Outer Range joins a slew of Western-themed shows that have come out in recent times, with the likes of Yellowstone, 1923, and Godless all enjoying success to various degrees. However, the sci-fi element does indeed give it a unique flavor and makes it stand out.

All episodes of Outer Range season 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 16 onward.

(featured image: Amazon Studios)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more