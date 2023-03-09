Our Favorite Tributes From International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day has come and gone, but the best tributes will hopefully carry us through the rest of Women’s History Month. Here are some of our favorite tributes from the day.

Women of Courage Awards

On International Women’s Day, we celebrate a group of incredible, courageous women and their extraordinary work pursuing justice, freedom, and peace around the world. pic.twitter.com/ZnY17IF67H — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2023

Jill Biden hosted the 17th annual International Women of Courage awards, which took place at the actual White House for the first time ever. The awards honored the following activists:

Dr. Zakira Hekmat of Afghanistan (residing in Türkiye) – founder of the Afghan Refugee Solidarity Association

Ms. Alba Rueda (pictured above) – Argentina’s current Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship

Professor Danièle Darlan – former President of the Central African Republic’s Constitutional Court

Ms. Doris Ríos – recognized Cabécarindigenous leader and well-respected member of the China Kichá indigenous community

Meaza Mohammed – a veteran Ethiopian journalist and the founder of Roha TV

Ms. Hadeel Abdel Aziz – a Human rights activist and founder of the Justice Center for Legal Aid

Bakhytzhan Toregozhina – a civil society activist in Kazakhstan

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi – founder of OKU Sentral, journalist, and representative for persons with disabilities in Malaysia

Brigadier General Bolor Ganbold – Chief of the Education and Training Directorate of the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces and first woman general of Mongolian Armed Forces

Mrs. Bianka Zalewska – Polish humanitarian, journalist, and refugee advocate

Mrs. Yuliia Paievska – head of Taira’s Angels, a volunteer unit of paramedics in Ukraine, and former prisoner of war

The White House also dedicated the Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award to the Women and Girl Protestors of Iran. For more info, I highly suggest reading each women’s profile on the state website.

News & Politics

We are unfortunately going on a year of active combat in Ukraine. Still, the women of Ukraine are standing strong and defending their homeland, as shown in this tribute to the women in combat.

Happy international women's day. Ukrainian women still fighting for their freedom. May your day be filled with joy, love and happiness, soldiers.❤️

pic.twitter.com/VdXGCKQGpp — UKRAINIAN SQUAD?? (@ukrainiansquad) March 8, 2023

Malala Yousafzai also posted a touching tribute to her own mother, posting a picture of them at her Oxford graduation.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, I want to share that I am who I am today because of the strong women in my life, like my mother Toor Pekai. I hope you honour the women in your life who helped you thrive and find ways to help others as well. #InternationalWomansDay pic.twitter.com/BOIvuI04Jj — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 8, 2023

Women’s Rights and Women’s Wrongs

Some people went a little more of a tongue-in-cheek route to celebrate women’s rights and women’s wrongs.

Twitter User @CAdreamboy tweeted about the “feminine urge to become completely unhinged” which featured anti-heroines or even outright villainesses like Harley Quinn, Jennifer Check, and Amy Dunne.

Happy International Women's Day pic.twitter.com/ImhRzHodbJ — Call Me Miguelito (@CAdreamboy) March 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Diablo tweeted #HailLilith, and many users followed suit, swearing allegiance to the original succubus/demoness.

Presents & Acknowledgements

There’s also a rising trend of men getting the important women in their lives presents for International Women’s Day, which is always something sweet to see.

the guy I'm seeing actually got me a present for international women's day ??? pic.twitter.com/YQOYvLCFqw — jasminericegirl ? (@jasminericegirl) March 8, 2023

I’m not usually one for Pink Capitalism, but this ad was hilarious: Ford debuted a new “Men’s Only” car commercial by highlighting all of the parts of a car that were invented by women, many of whom have had their contributions erased or credited to men.

Calling out unappreciated labor

In a beautiful tribute to both International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, this TikTok trend is calling out double standards, patriarchal history, and the erasure of women’s labor, be it physical, mental, or emotional.

The full song is slated for release on March 24th and we’ll be listening to this section on loop until then.

I want to highlight this TikTok in particular, which highlighted the work of enslaved wet nurses who were forced to mother other people’s children at the cost of their own families.

What was your favorite tribute this International Women’s Day? Comment below!

