comScore

Things We Saw Today: We Can Have Oscar Isaac as Beds as a Treat

Plus NASA, AT-ATs, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerMay 24th, 2020, 6:02 pm

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and unless you’re living dangerously (and stupidly) at the country’s most packed pool party, chances are you’re stuck at home. Good for you for behaving like a responsible adult! But bad for all of us bummed about a Memorial Day sans BBQs, pool parties, and good times. But all is not lost, as the internet has seen fit to gift us with something we didn’t know we needed: Oscar Isaac as beds.

The Prime Video Twitter account has been posting pictures of the erstwhile Poe Dameron dressed as different beds and reader, it’s just what the doctor ordered. Oscar Isaac is very handsome, talented, and delightful. Beds are cozy and comfy. Combine the two, and you get a quarantine situation no one could ignore.

Happy Memorial Day weekend, we hope you spend it safely and responsibly, curled up in bed with your Oscar Isaac pillow. What’s that? You don’t have a body pillow shaped like Oscar Isaac? Neither do we … we swear.

(image: Disney)

  • Let’s deep dive into the world of DC animated movies. (via Syfy Wire)
  • Folks are upset that Netflix has censored Back to the Future Part II. (via AVClub)
  • FX’s brilliant What We Do in the Shadows gets renewed for a third season. (via Nerdist)

  • Can a former NASA engineer stop squirrels from eating at his bird feeder? SPOILER ALERT: no. (via Gizmodo)

  • Are AT-ATs poorly designed or have we been looking at things too closely? (via io9)
  • Now that the Snyder cut is coming, fans are clamoring for an Ayer cut of Suicide Squad. Pass. (via CBR)
  • This moth is ready to party:

Happy Memorial Day weekend, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.