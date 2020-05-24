Things We Saw Today: We Can Have Oscar Isaac as Beds as a Treat

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and unless you’re living dangerously (and stupidly) at the country’s most packed pool party, chances are you’re stuck at home. Good for you for behaving like a responsible adult! But bad for all of us bummed about a Memorial Day sans BBQs, pool parties, and good times. But all is not lost, as the internet has seen fit to gift us with something we didn’t know we needed: Oscar Isaac as beds.

The Prime Video Twitter account has been posting pictures of the erstwhile Poe Dameron dressed as different beds and reader, it’s just what the doctor ordered. Oscar Isaac is very handsome, talented, and delightful. Beds are cozy and comfy. Combine the two, and you get a quarantine situation no one could ignore.

That’s it for this cozy edition of “Oscar Isaac as beds” thread! Hope you enjoyed the…thread count. Sweet dreams, y’all. pic.twitter.com/UnqtJjC8BK — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 23, 2020

Happy Memorial Day weekend, we hope you spend it safely and responsibly, curled up in bed with your Oscar Isaac pillow. What’s that? You don’t have a body pillow shaped like Oscar Isaac? Neither do we … we swear.

(image: Disney)

Let’s deep dive into the world of DC animated movies. (via Syfy Wire)

Folks are upset that Netflix has censored Back to the Future Part II. (via AVClub)

FX’s brilliant What We Do in the Shadows gets renewed for a third season. (via Nerdist)

tonight.. we dine like kings pic.twitter.com/bcO9UWPkof — Eclair Pupperdog ✨ (@eclairpupperdog) May 24, 2020 Can a former NASA engineer stop squirrels from eating at his bird feeder? SPOILER ALERT: no. (via Gizmodo)

Are AT-ATs poorly designed or have we been looking at things too closely? (via io9)

Now that the Snyder cut is coming, fans are clamoring for an Ayer cut of Suicide Squad. Pass. (via CBR)

This moth is ready to party: This moth exists in nature and it’s ON MY DECK pic.twitter.com/frBXkvav3d — Rebecca Lavoie (@reblavoie) May 21, 2020

Happy Memorial Day weekend, Mary Suevians!

