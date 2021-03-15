2021 Oscar Nominations Are Here

The 2021 Oscar nominations have finally dropped and there are some noteworthy nominations, both in good and bad ways, as usual.

Mank, directed by David Fincher received 10 nominations across the 23 categories at the Oscars, from Best Picture to Best Director and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Amanda Seyfried. Nomadland followed with seven nominations, including Best Directing for Chloé Zhao and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Frances McDormand. This marks a historic moment for Zhao as she’s the first woman of color to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director in the 78-year history of the awards ceremony.

Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sound of Metal, Judas and the Black Messiah, and The Father tied with six nominations each. Minari saw Steven Yeun become the first Asian-American to be nominated for Best Actor. Additionally, Riz Ahmed was nominated for Best Actor for Sound of Metal. This marks the first time two men of Asian descent have been recognized as Best Actor in the same year. Additionally, Chadwick Boseman, who recently passed in 2020, received a posthumous Best Actor nomination for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

However, many have been quick to point out that it’s ridiculous that Judas and the Black Messiah’s lead actors, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, both landed in the supporting category instead of Best Actor.

The Oscars ceremony to announce the winners will take place on Sunday, April 25 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

