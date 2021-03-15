2021 Oscar Nominations Are Here
And the category is: another awards show from home.
The 2021 Oscar nominations have finally dropped and there are some noteworthy nominations, both in good and bad ways, as usual.
Mank, directed by David Fincher received 10 nominations across the 23 categories at the Oscars, from Best Picture to Best Director and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Amanda Seyfried. Nomadland followed with seven nominations, including Best Directing for Chloé Zhao and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Frances McDormand. This marks a historic moment for Zhao as she’s the first woman of color to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director in the 78-year history of the awards ceremony.
Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sound of Metal, Judas and the Black Messiah, and The Father tied with six nominations each. Minari saw Steven Yeun become the first Asian-American to be nominated for Best Actor. Additionally, Riz Ahmed was nominated for Best Actor for Sound of Metal. This marks the first time two men of Asian descent have been recognized as Best Actor in the same year. Additionally, Chadwick Boseman, who recently passed in 2020, received a posthumous Best Actor nomination for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
However, many have been quick to point out that it’s ridiculous that Judas and the Black Messiah’s lead actors, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, both landed in the supporting category instead of Best Actor.
The Oscars ceremony to announce the winners will take place on Sunday, April 25 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
