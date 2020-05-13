Things We Saw Today: The Oral History of Mad Max: Fury Road

Back in 2015, I saw Mad Max: Fury Road in theaters. It was nothing like I’d expected. I hadn’t seen the other Mad Max films and I was mostly there for thirst reasons. I can very clearly remember being confused about how the movie was shot and what was going on, but then getting so hooked. It was loud, it was beautiful, it was fierce. I trusted it to take me on a wild ride and it did.

Kyle Buchanan for The New York Times sat down with twenty people involved with the creation of this iconic piece of media, including Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and of course director George Miller. It’s a great read because the Fury Road was so influential and is still a movie I think of when it comes to the depiction of sexual violence, powerful women, and just great action scenes. Definitely worth your time.

(via The New York Times, image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

What did you see out there today?

