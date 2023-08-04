One Small Detail Apparently Really Got Under Donald Trump’s Skin During His Latest Court Appearance

When it comes to petty men, Donald Trump is the picture that shows up in the visual dictionary. He wants to manufacture the way the world looks at him, and the minute he got the title of “president,” that was always going to be attached to his name—except for the fact that no one respects him.

When Trump started his arraignment for his most recent indictment, this one focused on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, one thing he thought was going to happen didn’t. He assumed that the judge would refer to him by his former title. U.S. federal Judge Moxila Upadhyaya called him “Mr. Trump” throughout their time together, while Trump had assumed she would call him “Mr. President,” so he left in a “sour” mood.

That is the most outrageous nonsense, which is saying a lot when you’re referring to Trump. He thought that they’d refer to him as the president? First, he hasn’t been the president for nearly 3 years. Second: Absolute nonsense that he was angry about this fact. If you’re so angry, why not say something? I personally would have loved for Trump to say he wanted to be referred to as the president, just to hear Judge Moxila Upadhyaya’s response.

Collins: I am told that one thing that irked him particularly was during that hearing today when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply Mr. Trump pic.twitter.com/XPqoy8Wki8 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2023

This moment from Upadhyaya, mixed with Judge Tanya Chutkan taking on Trump’s new criminal case, means that this is going to be glorious for those of us who can’t stand Donald Trump. Two judges who aren’t going to coddle Trump are in charge of the courtroom? Great. This is what we deserve in these trials and charges against Trump.

Would “disgraced former president” be better?

The fact that he thought people would call him “President Trump” while he has three different indictments against him, and more likely on the way, is hilarious. Not only is he not the president anymore, but that’s a title of respect. In fact, until recently, it was the norm not to apply the title to former presidents. While that convention has shifted in modern times, it’s not a surprise that Donald Trump has people rethinking it.

The minute that Donald Trump rightfully lost the election to Joe Biden, he lost the privilege of being called “Mr. President.” He can be as sour and mad as he wants. Personally, I do hope he asks Judge Upadhyaya to call him that and I hope it even goes as far as asking Judge Chutkan to do it. Why? Because I want them all to tell him on record that he is not the president of the United States.

(featured image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

