‘One Piece’: All of Zoro’s swords ranked by strength

One Piece’s Roronoa Zoro is one of those anime boys that girls on Tumblr were making flower crown edits of in the 2010s. There are several reasons for Zoro’s appeal, like that he’s endearingly dumb sometimes—his lucky goggles moment in the Skypeia arc is a good example. Another reason is his dedication to becoming the best swordsman the world has ever seen. Who doesn’t love someone so passionate?

When Zoro’s childhood friend and rival Kuina died unexpectedly, he vowed to fulfill their joint promise and become the world’s greatest swordsman. Since then, Zoro has been steadfast in working toward this dream. His time as the Straw Hat Pirates’ de facto first mate has given him ample training opportunities against challenging opponents, as well as access to better blades.

Since the beginning of One Piece, Zoro’s dedication to his Three Sword Style has never changed, but his equipment has. Zoro has owned five named swords throughout the series, all with differing strengths. Here are all five named swords Zoro has used in One Piece, ranked from weakest to strongest.

5. Yubashiri

Yubashiri, you sweet cinnamon roll, too precious for this world. This sword was gifted to Zoro after Loguetown shopkeeper Ipponmatsu saw the young swordsman’s determination to wield the cursed blade Sandai Kitetsu. While undoubtedly a powerful sword, Yubashiri met an untimely end during Zoro’s battle with Shu. Gone but not forgotten!

4. Sandai Kitetsu

Zoro’s determination paid off and he has mastered this formidable cursed blade. Not many can handle this sword. Those who had tried in the past were believed to be cursed to a life of misfortune, but Zoro relished the challenge of using such a weapon. To this day, Zoro continues to wield this blade.

3. Wado Ichimonji

Wado Ichimonji is the first sword Zoro ever held and will likely be the one still with him when he beats his ultimate rival, Dracule Mihawk. Initially, it was a family heirloom belonging to Kuina, but after her death, Zoro was given the sword instead. The sword has been with Zoro through everything, but even ignoring its sentimental value, it’s one of the 21 Great Grade Swords. Although already powerful, it could become a Supreme Grade if Zoro uses Armament Haki to turn the blade black (it would be pretty cool if he did, Oda!).

2. Shusui

After Yubashiri’s demise, Zoro found his next sword on Thriller Bark, though obtaining it was challenging. The legendary blade, another Great Grade Sword, belonged to the famed samurai Shimotsuki Ryuma, and his zombie did not want to part with it. Zoro ultimately proved himself by defeating Ryuma, earning his first blackened blade (hopefully not his last!). He used it until Wano.

1. Enma

Zoro returned Shusui to the grave of its master but was rewarded with Enma by Hiyori in exchange. Like Wado Ichimonji, Enma was crafted by legendary swordsmith Shimotsuki Kozaburou and is one of the Great Grade Blades. This sword is even more formidable, drawing on the wielder’s Haki to become even stronger. Only a powerful swordsman could wield the blade and live, but Zoro is more than up to the task.

