‘One of the best in the industry’: R.I.P. Ryo Kono, ‘Mob Psycho 100’ and ‘Space Dandy’ art director

There are a lot of unsung heroes in animation. You could even argue that animation itself is a method of filmmaking where the remarkable craftsmanship and astounding skill it takes to make even two seconds of film goes wildly under-appreciated.

One such role, which rarely gets the recognition it deserves, is the art director—the person responsible for designing and ensuring the visual language of a series. We just received tragic news that one of the best art directors working in anime has tragically passed.

Ryo Kono worked as an art director on several of the most beloved anime series of the last two decades, most notably all three seasons of Mob Psycho 100. She was a favorite of many of the industry’s most respected directors, too. She served as art director under Shinichiro Watanabe on Space Dandy and Carol and Tuesday; Satoshi Kon on Paranoia Agent; and Masaaki Yuasa with Devilman Crybaby, Kaiba, and Kemonozume.

She also had an impressive history as a background artist, contributing to major works like Perfect Blue, Ninja Scroll, Psycho Pass: The Movie, and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

In other words: if you’re an anime fan, you’ve almost certainly seen Kono’s work. You’ve benefitted from her keen eye and gorgeous artistry.

Kono reportedly passed away suddenly on October 23, 2024. Her nephew posted the news to her Twitter / X account on October 26, but Anime News Network was the first English-language outlet to notice the news on November 1. Kono was quite personal, and her age and appearance were never known to the public.

Kono’s legacy

RIP Ryo Kono, one of the best in this industry

The untimely nature of Ryo Kono’s passing is only one aspect of its tragedy. So many people touched by her work have only just found out about Kono’s influence upon her passing.

Art direction is a ridiculously important job, but it’s not the flashiest. People outside of the animation industry rarely keep a close eye on art directors. But an art director is the person who decides the “look” of the show. They figure out how to make the characters, the props, and the environments all look like they exist as part of one whole. It’s not just vital work, it’s hard. And Kono was one of the best in the industry.

The animation prowess of Mob Psycho is so high that Ryo Kono's Art direction often gets left out from being mentioned, and as with every aspect of Mob's production its amazing

Take Mob Psycho 100, where Kono served as art director for all three seasons. That’s a series that saved lives. It’s hard to think of a more sincere show. Mob Psycho makes you laugh and cry. It’s beautiful, both visually and emotionally, and Kono’s work provided much of the basis for that beauty.

But maybe Mob Psycho 100 wasn’t your favorite of her works. Maybe it’s Space Dandy or Devilman Crybaby. The point is, that Kono was hugely influential in the industry, and her presence will be missed.

If you haven't seen Kaiba, do yourselves a favor.



Space Dandy is also brilliant.



Ryo Kono was wonderful.

The one bright spot here is that with such a rich history of works, Kono’s library surely includes some gems you’ve never seen. For example, have you watched Kaiba? Seriously. Watch Kaiba. It’s on Crunchyroll.

