Let’s Celebrate One Day at a Time Being Saved By Pop TV

Sometimes Netflix makes horrible decisions. Thankfully, Pop TV is here to rectify one of their worst ideas. One Day at a Time has been saved from cancellation by Pop TV and we couldn’t be happier. Break out the gifs and start a re-watch because the show is back, baby!

WE’RE BACK!

Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide, ONE DAY AT A TIME is heading to POP TV & we couldn’t be more excited! We have many more stories to tell about & we can’t wait to share them with you! Thank you @sptv & @PopTV! #moreodaat https://t.co/4grfsn9RA3 pic.twitter.com/oPsvXL7DC5 — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) June 27, 2019

This should be obvious but I am very happy #MoreODAAT pic.twitter.com/7Ze4BHQttX — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) June 27, 2019

This is happy news, truly happy news. The show is incredibly important, with strong Latinx representation, queer representation, and mental health representation. It’s a well-written, powerful show that balances humor and drama perfectly, and is anchored by excellent performances by the entire cast, including the iconic Rita Moreno as Lydia.

Twitter is united in joy for the series being saved, with both the stars of the show and celebrity fans such as Stephanie Beatriz (who guest-starred in the third season premiere) and Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeting their happiness.

I can’t believe I’m typing this, but… we did it. YOU did it. The Alvarez family is coming back for a 4th season on @PopTV!!!!! what tHE FUCK!!!!!!!!!!!! #SaveODAAT ➡️ #MoreODAAT 🤯😭🎉💘🤪💃🏽❣️ pic.twitter.com/dZ8dbB8NmC — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) June 27, 2019

WE’RE BACK!!!!!!! ONE DAY AT A TIME found a new amazing home on @PopTV Thank you all for everything you did to make this happen. Can’t wait to keep invading the Alvarez family’s personal space. #MoreODAAT — Todd Grinnell 🦋 (@toddgrinnell) June 27, 2019

NOW IT CAN BE TOLD!@everythingloria texted me the good news last week and I was so excited I FaceTimed her MID-SHAPEUP#ODAATSAVED pic.twitter.com/vZh1P1WIu3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 27, 2019

“We love making the show, we love these people, we love this cast,” showrunner Glora Calderón Kellett said in an interview with Deadline. “We lave this type of storytelling in a Norman Lear fashion, we love telling it about this family, especially right now when the Latinx community is still pretty vilified in the press by the administration, so to be able to put something forward that is positive and hopeful about a Latin immigrant family doing right in America seems important. We are really honored and thrilled to be able to do it and so grateful to Pop and to Sony for allowing us to continue to tell this important story.”

Are you excited for the show to come back? How are you celebrating the surprise save?

