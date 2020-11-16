On TikTok, It’s BEEN Christmas, 24/7

For most people, fall is still in full swing: We’re barely past October’s spooky season, when the leaves change color, the air gets cooler, and it’s finally time to binge all your favorite scary movies. Thanksgiving still lies ahead. TikTok, though, has been ahead of the game, celebrating Christmas all along. It was Christmas yesterday, and last month, and it’ll be Christmas tomorrow, and maybe forever—because for millions upon millions of users, the latest Tiktok obsession is “the Christmas side of TikTok” chock full of nostalgic POVs, baking tutorials, and comfy holiday decor that’s 100% guaranteed to make you wish it was already December.

Like most TikTok trends, the sudden spike in Christmas-related content is as inexplicable as it is amazing—seemingly out of nowhere, entire accounts dedicated to creating Christmas videos popped up before Halloween had even passed, garnering millions of followers and views. One account @christmas2020countdwon, had nabbed a cool 240,000+ followers and 3.9 million likes by October by posting festive, Christmas-themed TikToks each day, counting down until it’s finally the most wonderful time of the year.

What’s incredible is that, by all accounts, this is hardly the type of content that normally goes viral on TikTok—an app whose algorithm more frequently promotes teens doing viral dances or endlessly re-watchable shock comedy. Nonetheless, the Christmas side of TikTok has prevailed, and I’m so glad it did, because binge-watching Christmas TikToks is like a balm for my soul after a long, stress-related day.

In fact, some Christmas TikTok accounts are entirely devoted to just that: POV (point of view) videos that simulate the experience of coming back from a long day of school and settling in for the first day of winter break. Although, on paper, it’s just some teen in their bedroom recording themselves drawing a bath or making their bed with festive blankets and cushions, there’s something special—a je ne sais quoi, if you will, that creates the perfect storm of comfort, nostalgia, and joy, bundled up in a cozy package with a Frank Sinatra Christmas tune cherry on top.

If you’re having trouble trying to wrap your head around how a ten-second video could elicit such strong emotions in me, have a look for yourself:

See what I mean? There’s no single element that makes these videos so hypnotic and mesmerizing, but at the same time, that’s what makes them so great. It’s like watching little snippets of your own memories of your childhood play out in tiny segments. Every happy holiday-related memory you had has been recreated and uploaded for your viewing pleasure by one of these many, many holiday-themed accounts.

Is there a particular purpose to these videos? No. Have I wasted hours upon hours this fall sitting and scrolling through them? Of course. Although the world can often be a cold, desolate, hostile place, every now and then you need to take solace and the little things—and right now, those little things are ten-second TikToks of Christmas nostalgia.

