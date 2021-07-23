We Live in an Endless Time Loop as a New, Olympic “Imagine” Video emerges

Time is a flat circle, and we’re right back to Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video from 2020—this time, featuring the Olympics, John Legend, and Keith Urban. The Olympic video features “John Lennon’s ‘Imagine,’ along with Spanish performer Alejandro Sanz, Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, Keith Urban, John Legend, and the Suginami Children’s Choir,” and while, sure, it isn’t out of character for the Olympics to choose this song … it is giving many of us flashbacks to 2020.

An array of singers, including John Legend and Keith Urban, have performed “Imagine” at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. #TeamAustralia pic.twitter.com/EtyjtykUEK — JOE 🇦🇺 (@Joeontheloose) July 23, 2021

It’s not the first time the Olympics have used “Imagine” in their opening ceremony.

This is not the first time we’ve seen ‘Imagine’ featured at an #OpeningCeremony of an Olympic Games. Take a trip down memory lane… 🕊️#StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MjNKYLG6UM — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

It’s just the first time after this infamous video that Gal Gadot and company did at the start of the pandemic to help bring struggling people “joy” … from their mansions.

The Gal Gadot video was meant to just bring happiness to everyone when we were stuck instead and worried about what was going to happen, but watching a lot of rich celebrities sing a John Lennon song at us wasn’t exactly encouraging. So, pair that with the last year we all endured and now more celebrities singing “Imagine” at us, and it’s a lot to handle.

Twitter loves to reconnect with trending topics of days past, so they LATCHED onto this one.

The Tokyo games saw Gal Gadot’s imagine video and decided, yes, more of that — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 23, 2021

imagine gal gadot and all the covid singers doing “signs”? it would have healed the whole universe. — john. (@johnsemley3000) July 23, 2021

The Olympics really missed an opportunity to have Gal Gadot and her friends singing imagine — Lia (@liachirinos) July 23, 2021

I had a flashback to Gal Gadot and co. when they started singing Imagine by John Lennon #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony — akhashi⁷ FREE BRITNEY AND PALESTINE (@deejahshi) July 23, 2021

a touching homage to Gal Gadot at the Olympic opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/ltVqNINeJC — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 23, 2021

Time really is a circle and we’re right back to the Gal Gadot Imagine video — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 23, 2021

glad gal gadot wasn’t invited to sing imagine in the olympics bc i got war flashbacks — lils🪐 fear street brainrot (@eranasvoice) July 23, 2021

john lennon turning in the grave because now imagine will forever be known as the song gal gadot and her celebrity friends sang in their multi-million dollar mansion while people died right outside those gates pic.twitter.com/GfS4FJ0HVy — m (@myrnerys) July 23, 2021

Was the Olympic performance nice? Of course, we just will now constantly thing about the Gadot and company rendition of “Imagine” when it comes up, and maybe that’s for the better?

(image: screengrabbed from Gal Gadot’s Instagram page)

