We Live in an Endless Time Loop as a New, Olympic “Imagine” Video emerges

Imagine no more "Imagine" videos. It's easy if you try ...

By Rachel LeishmanJul 23rd, 2021, 12:51 pm
 

Gal Gadot imagine video

Time is a flat circle, and we’re right back to Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video from 2020—this time, featuring the Olympics, John Legend, and Keith Urban. The Olympic video features “John Lennon’s ‘Imagine,’ along with Spanish performer Alejandro Sanz, Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, Keith Urban, John Legend, and the Suginami Children’s Choir,” and while, sure, it isn’t out of character for the Olympics to choose this song … it is giving many of us flashbacks to 2020.

It’s not the first time the Olympics have used “Imagine” in their opening ceremony.

It’s just the first time after this infamous video that Gal Gadot and company did at the start of the pandemic to help bring struggling people “joy” … from their mansions.

The Gal Gadot video was meant to just bring happiness to everyone when we were stuck instead and worried about what was going to happen, but watching a lot of rich celebrities sing a John Lennon song at us wasn’t exactly encouraging. So, pair that with the last year we all endured and now more celebrities singing “Imagine” at us, and it’s a lot to handle.

Twitter loves to reconnect with trending topics of days past, so they LATCHED onto this one.

Was the Olympic performance nice? Of course, we just will now constantly thing about the Gadot and company rendition of “Imagine” when it comes up, and maybe that’s for the better?

(image: screengrabbed from Gal Gadot’s Instagram page)

