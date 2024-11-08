Olivia Rodrigo just did the funniest thing after Team Trump used her sound on TikTok

During the 2024 Presidential Race, Olivia Rodrigo was loud and proud with her support for Kamala Harris. In 2021, Rodrigo had even met Harris during her time as Vice President. At the time, Harris shared a post to Instagram about how she and Rodrigo were both in agreement on the importance of vaccines. During the 2024 elections, Rodrigo shared videos of Harris on social media.

Despite the massive support (and how highly qualified she is), Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States and will begin his reign as president in January 2025. To celebrate his victory, the Team Trump social media accounts have shared posts on social media.

One said post garnered attention from Olivia Rodrigo, who clapped back in the funniest way possible.

Olivia Rodrigo claps back at Team Trump using her sound on TikTok video

On November 7, the official Team Trump TikTok hoped on the “deja vu” trend, which makes use of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song of the same name. The video centers Donald Trump as the main character, saying he is the president-elect and adding that is exactly the position he won.

Soon after the TikTok was posted, Olivia Rodrigo left a brutal comment that reads, “ew don’t use my sound ever again ty.” As of this writing, it appears either Rodrigo or Team Trump deleted the comment.

After Donald Trump’s TikTok profile used Olivia Rodrigo’s song “deja vu”, the singer reacted by taking down the track, stating:



“ew don’t use my sound ever again ty” pic.twitter.com/y4zr7Tcgi8 — 21 (@21metgala) November 7, 2024

But that’s not all Rodrigo did. After leaving the comment, Rodrigo took down the official “deja vu” sound from TikTok. This means that Team Trump’s TikTok currently has no sound and is muted. It appears the young singer took the extra measure to make sure she had no affiliation with Donald Trump.

Olivia Rodrigo removed the sound from the Trump campaign’s TikTok post which used her song ‘deja vu.’ pic.twitter.com/SMI0mfel5q — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo’s support for Kamala Harris

As mentioned, Rodrigo has been vocal about her support for Harris. One of the biggest reasons Rodrigo supported Harris for the presidency was due to Harris’ pledge to reinstate women’s reproductive rights.

Olivia Rodrigo endorses Kamala Harris via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/0QqvRWNhAy — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2024

Rodrigo has been vocal about her support for reproductive rights. Back in March of this year, the singer surprised fans by gifting free emergency birth control and condoms to fans who attended her Missouri concert. Her initiative, “Fund 4 Good,” supports girls’ education, reproductive rights, and preventing gender-based violence.

During her presidential campaign, Harris was (and still is) a fierce advocate for reproductive freedom and had promised voters that if she had won, she would guarantee women the right to abortion until the point of fetal viability. She also promised women that they would be given access to reproductive health pharmaceuticals and health care.

