Olivia Rodrigo donates proceeds from her biggest concert EVER to women’s health initiative

Olivia Rodrigo has donated all the ticket sales profits from her recent concert in the Philippines to a women’s health initiative in the country.

On October 5, 2024, Rodrigo held her first-ever concert in the Philippines. It also happened to be her biggest concert venue ever, with over 55,000 attendees who watched her at the Philippine Arena (aka the world’s largest indoor arena). Following her concert, Rodrigo took to her social media platforms to announce that all the net ticket sales were donated to a charity in the Philippines with women’s health initiatives.

Olivia Rodrigo donates ticket sales of Manila concert to charity

On her Instagram, Rodrigo reminisced of her concert in Manila. She also revealed that all net ticket sales for her concert were donated to Jhpiego through her own initiative, “Fund 4 Good.” “Fund 4 Good” raises money to donate to non-profit organizations that promote women’s’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.

In her caption, she praised Jhpiego for their work in providing healthcare to women in the Philippines. Jhpiego also thanked Rodrigo for her donation and for visiting their office. They revealed that Rodrigo sat down with the organization to talk women’s health and participate in a zine-making workshop.

When Rodrigo announced her concert in Manila, fans were shocked that she was selling tickets at the low price of PHP 1,500 (roughly $23). The concert announcement came with an announcement that all ticket sales were to be donated through the “Driver’s License” singer’s “Fund 4 Good” initiative.

Those who purchased the tickets could only buy four at a time. Additionally, they could not pick their seats. Instead, seats were randomly assigned, and fans could only find out what seat they got once they claimed their physical ticket.

Manila marked the end of the Asian leg of Rodrigo’s “GUTS World Tour.” She is set to embark on a slew of concerts in Australia in October. The tour will resume in March 2025 with concerts in North America and England.

