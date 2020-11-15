Old Man Yells at Cloud

We’re 66 days away from Joe Biden’s inauguration, and Donald Trump has finally conceded the election. Sort of. The president tweeted this morning, “He won because the Election was Rigged,” followed by incoherent conspiracy theories about voting machine company Dominion. But the rest of his rant was largely ignored as social media focused on the phrase “He won” as evidence of Trump conceding, or at least acknowledging reality.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

“He won” began trending on Twitter, as many assumed it would mean that Trump had turned a corner and was acknowledging his loss. Could this be the end of of his delusional thinking?

Everything after "He won" is a lie. But those first two words are accurate! https://t.co/xIv3HSzToR — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 15, 2020

LOL, of course not. Trump quickly corrected himself, tweeting “RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!” followed by “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

Yeah, that’s more like it. “I concede NOTHING!” is something you would hear from a petulant tyrant, a bratty boy king who thinks screaming something makes it true. It’s grossly immature and dangerous to our democracy, as are all of Trump’s actions. It’s the last gasps of a pathetic old man clinging to the power that will soon escape him.

Folks on Twitter quickly mocked Trump for his petulant whining.

"I concede NOTHING!" is not a normal thing for a president to write. But his refusal to concede is meaningless. What matters is that the Presidential Transition Act directs Emily Murphy to ascertain the "apparent" winner and release transition resources. Do your job, @GSAEmily! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 15, 2020

Can’t stop reading “I concede NOTHING” in Willy Wonka’s voice. Anyway delete his account. — Louis Pumpkin Pie-tzman (@LouisPeitzman) November 15, 2020

She only left in the eyes of HER NEW BOYFRIEND. I concede NOTHING! We have a whole marriage to save. This was a RIGGED SEPARATION! pic.twitter.com/IJxBPr5NqR — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) November 15, 2020

It’s truly astounding that after 4 years of incompetence, cruelty, and true idiocy, that Trump remains unchanged in his awfulness. At no time did the gravity of his position or the awesome power of the presidency force him to reflect on himself or his actions in any deeply meaningful way.

At the end of the day, Biden will have amassed over 5 million more votes than Trump, securing his 306 electoral college votes. Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain said “I accept it as a further confirmation of the reality that Joe Biden won the election,” during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, adding “If the president’s prepared to begin to recognize that reality, that’s positive.”

But of course, giving Trump the benefit of the doubt is a fool’s errand. He is what he is. January 20th can’t come soon enough.

(image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com