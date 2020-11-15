comScore

Old Man Yells at Cloud

Trump concedes on Twitter before walking it back with unhinged conspiracy theories.

By Chelsea SteinerNov 15th, 2020, 12:11 pm

Donald Trump gestures and cringes during a rally.

We’re 66 days away from Joe Biden’s inauguration, and Donald Trump has finally conceded the election. Sort of. The president tweeted this morning, “He won because the Election was Rigged,” followed by incoherent conspiracy theories about voting machine company Dominion. But the rest of his rant was largely ignored as social media focused on the phrase “He won” as evidence of Trump conceding, or at least acknowledging reality.

“He won” began trending on Twitter, as many assumed it would mean that Trump had turned a corner and was acknowledging his loss. Could this be the end of of his delusional thinking?

LOL, of course not. Trump quickly corrected himself, tweeting “RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!” followed by “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

Yeah, that’s more like it. “I concede NOTHING!” is something you would hear from a petulant tyrant, a bratty boy king who thinks screaming something makes it true. It’s grossly immature and dangerous to our democracy, as are all of Trump’s actions. It’s the last gasps of a pathetic old man clinging to the power that will soon escape him.

Folks on Twitter quickly mocked Trump for his petulant whining.

It’s truly astounding that after 4 years of incompetence, cruelty, and true idiocy, that Trump remains unchanged in his awfulness. At no time did the gravity of his position or the awesome power of the presidency force him to reflect on himself or his actions in any deeply meaningful way.

At the end of the day, Biden will have amassed over 5 million more votes than Trump, securing his 306 electoral college votes. Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain said “I accept it as a further confirmation of the reality that Joe Biden won the election,” during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, adding “If the president’s prepared to begin to recognize that reality, that’s positive.”

But of course, giving Trump the benefit of the doubt is a fool’s errand. He is what he is. January 20th can’t come soon enough.

(image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.