‘Loki’ season one director Kate Herron has responded to comments from fellow showrunner Russell T. Davies regarding the titular character’s coming out as bisexual. Episode 3 of the series saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) talk relationships with female variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). “You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-princesses, or perhaps, another prince,” she says. Loki responds, “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you.” It’s a quiet moment, but a major step in representation for the Marvel cinematic universe, especially when it happened.

But Davies (Queer as Folk, Doctor Who) slammed the moment during a panel at Swansea University Pride last year, saying “Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’ It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince,’ and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvelous?’ It’s pathetic. It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

Herron has now responded, telling Variety, “I don’t disagree that there should be bigger stories being told, but — and I think he has a right to his opinion — I’m very proud of what we did in the show. Russell is a hero of mine, but like I’ve said, I hope that we did at least open the door and that more stories will come.”

Herron decided not to return for a second season, saying “I was on the show for like three years in total, … I just felt like I poured everything into it. It’s almost like a campfire story that every filmmaker kind of brings their take and their perspective. I just felt like I gave so much to this. I was like, ‘You know what, I feel like this was my effort for ‘Loki.’ I felt like having someone new and with fresh eyes — that, for me, is what will make a good season.”

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Archive 81, Moon Knight) will direct the majority of the episodes for season 2 of Loki, which is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

(via Variety, image: Disney+/Marvel Studios)

